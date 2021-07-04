Mary C. Lewis, age 97 of Friendsville, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Asbury Place. Preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Sands; son, James Lewis. Survived by daughter, Linda and Johnnie Simerly; son, Kenneth and Myrna Lewis; grandchildren, Teresa, Kenny, Wesley, Tony, David; 4 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmtihFuneralandCremation.com.
Brenda Sue Underwood Mitchell, age 74, of Louisville, TN passed away on July 3rd. 2021, after a battle with cancer. Brenda enjoyed going to her church, Sunday School and many church activities. She also had an interest in genealogy and ancestry. She worked for S.C.H.A.S. for 19 years and had been a librarian for Beech Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking and traveling Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Marie Underwood of Pilot Mountain, TN; half brother, Harold (Betty) Underwood of Cookeville, TN. She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 50 years Wayne Mitchell; sons, Mike (Wendy) Mitchell of Louisville, TN, Dan (Carissa) Mitchell of Rockford, TN; sister Judy (Byron) of Spring Hill, FL; grandchildren, Darren, Nola, Brody, Selena (Jason), Athena (Mike); great-grandchildren, Asher and Iris; nephews, Mitch Collins of Orlando, FL, Cory (Shaina) Miller of West Palm Beach, FL, Mark (Jo Ann) Underwood of Commerce Township, MI; niece, Cindy Underwood of Prudenville, MI, and several cousins and a host of close friends, especially from Beech Grove Baptist Church. The family of Brenda will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, with a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Kenny Armstrong to officiate the service, Committal Services will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online Condolences and fond memories may be extended to the family at sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
