Alma Davis of Louisville, TN passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Alma was preceded in death by her parents Gene & Mildred Autry; sisters, Betty & Barbara; nephew, Anthony. She leaves behind her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Randy Burger; niece and nephew, Troy & Bonnie Coe, Sonja & John Alley and Rusty Wallace; aunt, Shirley Lowery and a host of family & friends. Funeral service is 6:00pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Pastor Don Woody officiating. The family & friends will assemble at 11:00a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for graveside service & interment. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no visitation. Masks are recommended. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
Sheldon Harris, 84, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Newcastle, CA. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 23, 1936, to Robert Thurston Harris and Mildred Sheldon Harris. He attended St. Petersburg Senior High School and attended St. Petersburg Junior College until he joined the United States Air Force in 1957. In 1957, Sheldon entered the United States Air Force Aviation cadets where he trained to become a Navigator. He graduated in August 1957, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. In 1958, while in Salina, Kansas for training, Sheldon met the love of his life, Shirley Anne Pyles. They were married on September 6, 1958. They went on to have three children, Michelle, Derrick and Daryelle. Sheldon had a long illustrious career in the Air Force with Shirley at his side as they traveled to bases throughout the United States. He flew the B-47 and the B-58 Hustler while assigned to USAF Strategic Air Command. He flew during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a United States Air Force Cold-War era mission. He also flew in the B-47s, B-52 Stratofortress, B-58s, T-29s, C-124s and KC 135s. Sheldon was a veteran of the Vietnam War, The Cold War, Desert Shield and Desert Storm. As a Lt. Colonel, he was a planner for the Strategic Air Command and was a recognized leader in his career field. He accumulated over 12,000 hours of flying time and flew as a Command Navigator crew member until his retirement in May 1991 where he was assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Group. Sheldon loved to say he was a “FART (Federal Air Reserve Technician) and “passed gas” for a living! Sheldon retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from Mather AFB in Sacramento, CA. Sheldon’s career spanned 34 years. He loved being a navigator and loved flying. After retirement in May 1991, Sheldon and Shirley enjoyed traveling throughout the south to gamble and play competitive duplicate bridge. Both achieved Life Master status and were well known on the competitive Duplicate Bridge circuit. Sheldon enjoyed fishing and taking the grandkids out fishing with him when they visited. He and Shirley also enjoyed shooting and both were accomplished shooters with handguns and shotguns. They lived in Maryville, TN, for many years before settling in Summerfield, Florida, in 2007 with their little black poodle, Rafael. In September 2018, Sheldon and Shirley celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Sheldon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; his son, Derrick; his parents; his brother, Thomas “Tommy” Harris; granddaughter, Selena Vowell; and his constant companion, his dog Rafael. He is survived by his brother, Robert “Bobby” Harris, of Vero Beach, Florida; daughter,s Michelle Boyes (husband Jeff Boyes) of Newcastle, CA, and Daryelle “Dede” Vowell of Ocala Florida; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Sheldon will be interred with his wife, Shirley on July 6, 2020, with full military honors at the Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the National Rifle Association (NRA) in his name.
James (Jimmy) Lawrence McTeer, Jr., age 81, passed away July 2, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Maryville, Tennessee, other than the years he proudly served in the Air Force. He was a longtime member of Eastside Church of Christ and previously of Maryville Church of Christ. He retired from Aluminum Company of America in 2000 after 36 years with the company. He was known by many people and by many names — Jim, Jimmy, Big Jim, Footsie, Hon, and Daddy; but his favorite name was Papaw. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Walker McTeer; son James (Larry) Lawrence McTeer, III, daughters and sons-in-law Michelle and Tray Allen and Susan and Roger Lowry. Also, his grandchildren Laura Allen, Jacob Allen, Philip Allen, Addie-Grace Lowry, and Coleman Lowry. He is also survived by sisters Mary Ellen Boyd, Helen Bowers, and Ginny Burris; by sisters-in-law Barbara Matthews, Gail Wilson, and Jean Ryan; and by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Eastside Church of Christ. Funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. 2543 Sevierville Rd., Maryville, TN officiated by Pastor Steve Riley. Family and friends will assemble at Eusebia Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1701 Burnett Station Rd, Seymour, TN at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 for interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Johnnie Edna (Bryant) Sparks, age 91, of Townsend, born December 30, 1928, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the family home. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Granville “Leon” Sparks; and her son, Gary Leon Sparks; parents, John Andrew and Rutha Angeline (Ledbetter) Bryant; brothers and sister in law, Earl Bryant, Roy Bryant, Elmer (Zella Mae) Bryant and Richard Bryant; sisters and brothers in law, Georgia (John) Stephenson, Susie (Ray) Lawson, Leona (Leffery) Lail, Julia Mae (Homer) Burns and Juanita “Bug” (Avery) Lail. Survivors include her daughters, Wanda (Steve) Roberts, Phyllis (Eddie) Hill, Kathy (Joe) Burns, Judy (Delbert) Kilby, daughter-in-law, Sandy Sparks, Son, David (Tammy) Sparks, 13 grandchildren, 31 great grand children ; 1 great great granddaughter and host of nieces and nephews. Johnnie was born in Dry Valley, a CCC office building converted into a house on Sparks Lane in Cades Cove was her first home after she got married. She finished her race here on earth in the house that her grandfather built in Dry Valley. With great joy, she managed the Townsend School Lunchroom for 18 years where she was the school “mom” for many students. She was a founding member of Cades Cove Preservation Association and long-time member of Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. She loved to cook and feed all who entered her home. She made countless quilts and pillow quilts that she loved to give as gifts. She leaves behind a beautiful example of life lived as a “virtuous woman” to all who knew her. Mom’s favorite Bible verse was Phil 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She leaves this as her legacy for her family to lean on. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Townsend Elementary School, 140 Tiger Drive, Townsend TN 37882. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church, 486 Webb Road, Townsend, Rev. Bill Dixon and Rev. Robert Burns officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Tuckaleechee Methodist Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church. Her granddaughters will honor her by carrying her to her final resting place. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
