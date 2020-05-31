Richard A. Murphy, age 67, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital at Fort Sanders. He was retired from ALCOA with 25 plus years of service. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Col. Ed and Pauline Morrissey; father and step-mother, William A. and Lois Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Jim and Cindy Reynolds; niece, Eve Caldwell Costner and husband Morgan; nephew, Luke Caldwell; dear cousins, Bobby Spears and Beverly Jane Murphy; best friend, Mike Vineyard; caregiver, Sherry Terry. A private ceremony will be held at a later date
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
You must be an E-edition or 7-day print subscriber to The Daily Times and be logged in to view the E-edition.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man refused visitation at Parkwest
- Hospital suspends employee without pay over racist Facebook message posted from her account
- How Walland claimed a big piece of Blount County football history
- A revolving door; ABR returns four bears to the wild but has 6 more to care for
- Maryville woman arrested on drug charges after car crash
- Two men arrested following burglary of Walland business
- 'Master Chief' Mike Crabtree retires from Blount County Schools
- Heritage High School honors teacher Randy Byrd with parade on his retirement
- May 25: Blount County Covid-19 Statistics
- 'Lanier Matters:' Community rallies for school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.