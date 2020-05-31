Richard A. Murphy, age 67, of Maryville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital at Fort Sanders. He was retired from ALCOA with 25 plus years of service. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Col. Ed and Pauline Morrissey; father and step-mother, William A. and Lois Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Dr. Jim and Cindy Reynolds; niece, Eve Caldwell Costner and husband Morgan; nephew, Luke Caldwell; dear cousins, Bobby Spears and Beverly Jane Murphy; best friend, Mike Vineyard; caregiver, Sherry Terry. A private ceremony will be held at a later date

