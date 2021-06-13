Gordon Lee Lane, age 77 of Maryville, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was a member of Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and the VFW. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a State Fire Inspector for the Tennessee Fire Marshal's Office . He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Lois Lane. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Lynn Lane; daughter, Shannon Teffeteller; brothers, Bruce Lane (Dolly) and Mike Lane (Vonnie); sisters, Diana Clark (Curtis) and Donna Millsaps (Tom); numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00PM Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Lowe officiating. The interment will follow in Cades Cove Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tuckaleechee Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Sue C. Funk Thomason Nichols, age 82, December 13, 1938 — June 10, 2021 passed away at her home in Maryville, TN. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral will follow with Pastor John Paul Nichols officiating. Mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Townsend at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The burial will immediately follow at West Millers Cove Missionary Baptist Church in Walland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
