Rudy Arnold Baker, age 82 of Walland went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Maryville TCC following an extended illness. He was born on September 11, 1937 in Baltimore, MD. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a meat cutter in Baltimore before moving to Tennessee in 1982, where he began working at the University of Tennessee, where he later retired from, he attended Oakview Baptist Church of Walland. He is preceded in death by his parents Vinton and Alica (Whorley) Baker, brother Worley Baker, wives Nancy (Christopher) Baker and Laverne (Dorsey) Baker. He is survived by significant other Barbara Lane of Walland, son Ray (Lisa) Baker of Hampstead, MD., daughter Lynn (Neal) Youngen of Walland, stepson Charlie (Donna) Dorsey of Iron City, TN., several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, others he included as family and special friends. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment with Rev. Scott Huffstetler officiating at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Missy Bryant, 47 of Maryville, gained her wings June 9, 2020. She was a loving and dedicated mother, wife, and daughter. She encouraged us all with her strength and compassion. She spent her short time here graciously caring for others. She would listen without judgement, pass on words of wisdom, and be a shoulder for you to cry on. She is no longer suffering and can now rest peacefully alongside her sister Summer and stepmother Ruth Campbell. Missy is survived by her husband: Colin Bryant, daughters: Brooke Overstreet and Marissa Bryant, stepchildren: Jordan Bohanon, Robert Bryant, and Shiloh Bennett-Bryant, granddaughter: Piper Bryant, mother: Jackque Jenkins, stepfather: Jim Jenkins, father: Rex Campbell, and sister Beth Dompier. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Pastor David Kirkland officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Ernest Orie Connatser passed away at home at the age of 104 on Friday, June 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Reona Russell Connatser and son Russell Ernest. He is survived by daughters, Rhonda (Don) Sims, Knoxville, and Janice (Kyle) Bible, Walland, daughter in law, Jane Large Connatser,Maryville, half-brother, Owen (Elsa), half-sisters Laura and Rubye, six grandchildren, Lorin Sims, Dr. David Sims, Jared Bible, Kyla Ledford, Tyler Connatser, Spencer Connatser, and eight great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express gratitude to granddaughter, Lorin Sims, his faithful caregiver. Ernest graduated from Lanier High School in 1938. He completed courses in radio construction, electrical engineering, communication powerhouse operations and received a certificate from the International Correspondence School in Pennsylvania. He began his career with the Aluminum Company of America at Calderwood in 1938 as powerhouse operator trainee. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1944, receiving his basic training in field artillery at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. He was selected for specialized training in communications and meteorology, remaining stateside during hostilities. He shipped out to Europe May 20, 1945, a few days after the end of World War II. He attained the rank of technical sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then returned to work at Calderwood, transferring to Alcoa’s south plant in 1953, where he was power systems dispatcher, retiring after forty-two years. Ernest was born in Sevier County, Tennessee October 29, 1915. He began serving his Lord at age 16, as Sunday School superintendent at Calderwood Baptist Church. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Maryville for 30 years where he was a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Ernest had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed gardening, yard work, home projects, and most of all, his family. A man of integrity, respected by all who knew him, he was unwavering in his strength, character, leadership, and Christian example. The family will have a service at the Smith Trinity Chapel, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 6 PM. The family and friends may gather for a graveside service with interment at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, Alcoa TN, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Maryville. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
On Friday, June 12, 2020, Lola Carolyn Crisp age 72, woke to another God given day. God decided she had suffered long enough, and he wrapped his arms around her and took her pain away. She retired from Blount Memorial Hospital of 38 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded by her parents: Roy and Monnie Dixon, and her sister: Betty Jo Jaynes. She is survived by her husband of 53 years: James Calvin Crisp; daughters: Cami Ingle, spouse Layne; Beverly Hitson, spouse Rodney; and son Matthew Crisp; 6 grandchildren, and 2 1/2 great grandchildren; sisters: Linda Gail Osborne, spouse Donnie, Marynell Gentry, spouse Lester. Services to be held at Liberty Baptist Church located at 6501 Howard School Road, Maryville, TN Tuesday, June 16th at 7:00 pm. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
William Randy Huskey age 65 of Friendsville, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home. He was retired from the Blount County Schools with 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Virginia Stillwell Huskey; grandparents, Jimmy and Mae Huskey. Survivors include his brothers, David Huskey, Darrell Huskey and wife Libby all of Maryville; sisters, Brenda Dockery and husband Carl of Maryville; Deloris Cody and husband Danny of Friendsville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special friend, Ed Beacom. He will be missed by all. Family and friends will meet 2:00 PM Monday, June 15, 2020, at Zion Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Rex Everett officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Margaret Faye Kirkland, age 87, of Alcoa passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Mrs. Kirkland was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a long time member of Madison Ave. Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband of 59 years Wallace Lynn Kirkland; parents, Mamie Heaton and Ernest Crye; grandson, Andrew Hopper. Survived by daughter and son in law, Jackie and Gene Hubbard; son and daughter in law, Dennis and Pam Kirkland; daughter, Donna Hopper; daughter; Denise Madison; grandchildren, Joshua Hubbard, Warren Hopper, Travis Kirkland, Jennifer Britt and Jessica Gentry; great grandchildren, Liam Kirkland, Kellen Kirkland, Madison Britt, Waylon Hubbard and Ellie Hopper; several special cousins and family friends. Special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery for the graveside and interment service Rev. Ben Ward officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org(865)982-6041.
Teresa Marie Ownsby age 57 of Maryville earned her wings and now with the lord she passed away on Friday, June 12th ,2020, with a long battle of liver and kidney failure. She is preceded in death by her father John Trussell, Mother Ramona White of Maryville. She is survived by husband Neal Ownsby, sister Lisa Decker, son in law Mark “Bubba’ and Jill Ownsby, mother in law Betty Best and all the Maryville God daughters Erica, Shiana, and Tristian Major. Also special thanks to all her close friends who have helped her through the years there is too many to mention. In lieu of flowers the family ask you to make donations to kidney foundation or Blount Humane Society or an Animal Shelter of your choice. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and entombment at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, TN., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3pm. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kimberly Ann Pierce, 52, of Maryville, died on June 9. Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Tipton officiating. Friends may call at their convenience 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
