Henry Allan Hannah of Friendsville, died Thursday, June 17th due to complications from lung cancer. He was born November 15th, 1947 in Maryville, TN. After the loss of his father, Henry, at 9 years old, he worked tirelessly to provide and care for his mother and siblings. At 17, he joined the Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was a long time employee of Lowe’s Home Improvement Center and loved the long term friends he made while there. He had the gift of being able to play any musical instrument he touched. He played the guitar, mandolin, banjo, piano, dulcimer, fiddle, concertina, harmonica, and his favorite, the auto harp. A man of strong faith in Jesus Christ, he was a Deacon at Bright Hope Tabernacle and later a member of Liberty Full Gospel Church. He was preceded in death by parents Henry Louis and Elsie May Hannah, brother Jerry Lynn Hannah, and son Jerry Allan Hannah. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Ruth Hannah, daughters Tabitha Hannah-Brown and son-in-law Adam Brown, and Frieda Guthrie and son-in-law Paul Guthrie, III. He is also survived by grandchildren Sarah Fisher and husband Kevin, Leila Witt, Hannah Taylor and husband Robby, Jacob Nolan and wife Aryel, Allan Bohanan and wife Casey, Courtney Russell and husband Philip, Paulie Guthrie, and Christian Guthrie; great-grandchildren Daniel Millsaps, Mary and Micah Taylor, Micah and Myla Nolan, Luella Fisher, Alyssa Bohanan, and Alvin Fisher. He is survived by sisters Ev Henry and husband Jimmy, Kim Hannah, Connie Stinnett and husband James, and Marcia Goodman. Also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd at Miller Funeral Home with receiving of friends from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service to follow. Commitment and burial will be Wednesday, June 23rd at Mt. Tabor Cemetery at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Terry Lynn Morton, 70 years old of Maryville, TN. Went home to his savior on Saturday June 19th 2021 after a long illness. Terry was preceded in death by parents Jim and Josie Morton, Brothers Louis and Alma, Roy, John and Wanda., Jack, Jimmy and Mable, Ronald and Elizabeth, Donald. Sisters Dorothy and Hershall Teeple. Gaydene Garrett and Phillis Fuller, Helen Morton, Winona Willocks. Father in law Roy Evans and June Evans and Pastor Donnie Morton. Survived by wife Brenda Evans Morton of 45 years, Children MaKayla and Kaiser, Jody and Melody Deakin. and Keith and Kathy Deakin. Grandchildren Joshua, Nikki, Kenzie, Zoe , Broady . 2 great grandchildren Blake and Grant. Brother, Hollis Morton and Sister Pat and Gerry Anders , Sisters in law Cathy Morton. Pat Morton. Margaret Morton. Brother in law John A Fuller and Ralph Clark. Brother in law Garry and Glenda Evans. Sister in law Hope and Michael Griffin. Many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. Terry and Brenda have fostered and loved many children some who still acknowledge them as their “parents”. Charlotte Cardin, Kristin Bailey, Shane and Luke Norton will always be special. Justin Johnson, Hank Russell, Dave Clark and Randall Weeks, John, Fred, and Dave Hall were his long term best buddies. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Summer and all the special Nurses. These words would come straight from Terry, To all my friends and family please listen. You know the life I lived and the many mistakes I have made and the times that I nearly died chasing sin and life, I wasted many years. But I want you to understand and know that you do not have to continue down these same roads I did. By the time I finally recognized I was lost and so full of sin I had almost destroyed my life and my families. I truly sought God and he sought me and found me right where I was. He forgave me and changed my heart and life, restored all I had lost, thrown away and misused. He replaced anger, sadness, forgiveness with a peace and an indescribable love that no man can give nor comprehend. You can have this same gift if you seek God. I guarantee you he will change your life and make you a new person. Know that I love each and every one of you and I could never thank God enough for his Love and Goodness. He will do the same for you. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
