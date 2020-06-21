Alva Irons Bowerman, 86, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her father, Alvin Irons and mother, Anna Belle Irons Pittman; brother, Cecil Pittman, and sisters, Johnnie Brown and Corine Stone. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, James Ralph Bowerman; son, Jimmy Bowerman (wife Betty); daughters, Wanda Edmondson (husband Larry), Terry Hill, Ann Bowerman and Nancy Bowerman; sisters, Mary Frank, Loretta Kilpatrick and Betty Ann Reagan; 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Mona Jeffries and Blount Memorial Hospice. The family will gather in the chapel of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm for a private funeral service. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.sherwoodchapel.com
Betty Lou Cooper, age 82, went to meet her savior on June 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Raymond Cooper and infant daughter, Ida May; parents, Ross and Susie Boring. She is survived by her children, Darlene and husband Bill Hawkins, John and wife, Tuyet Cooper, Linda and husband, Tom Yates, Eddie and wife, Leigh Ann Cooper and Betty (Pepper) Cooper; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; longtime friend, Francis Anderson. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Pastor Clifton Hearon and Pastor Beacher Whitehead officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Happy Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Charles R. Headrick, 87, of Maryville passed away early Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born in Wears Valley, then moved to Blount County in his early childhood. He grew up in the Maryville area and graduated from Maryville High School. He played football for both The University of Tennessee and Maryville College. He also served in the US Army where he played football in the military league. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Nell Hitch, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage shortly before she died in 2014. Charlie was a lifelong Blount County businessman and developer. Some of his developments included Top of World Community, Big Valley Motel and Campground, Midland Shopping Center, and Fairview Heights, and that just lists of few of his many projects. He was also very active in the family business of running Wallace Hills golf course. Charlie was raised in the First Methodist Church of Maryville and transferred his membership once married to Betty Nell to Fairview United Methodist Church where he was an active member for the last 67 years. Charlie showed his support to all Maryville High School athletics by regularly attending sporting events throughout his life. Charlie’s true love was his family. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Roy and Stella Headrick, his brother, Olin Headrick, his wife, Betty Nell Hitch Headrick. and his in-laws Robert “Pete” and Kathleen Hitch and brother-in-law, Bobby Hitch (Laverne). He is survived by his three children and spouses — Hal and Leanita Headrick, Jan and Eric Herzbrun, Larry and Susan Headrick; six grandchildren — Lee Herzbrun, Taylor Headrick (Amanda), Alicia Darnell (Jason), Bo Headrick (Dori), Jake Headrick, and Lauren Headrick; his sister, Erma Lee Glasow (The Late Rev. Carl Glascow); sister-in-law, Eleanor “Butch” Greene (Ben); Great granddaughter, Emerson Darnell and many nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Smithview Pavilion on Wednesday, June 24th at 7:00 PM. Immediately following the service, the family will visit with friends. Charlie was loved by so many and will be remembered as one who lived life joyfully. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sparkplug Scholarship Fund at Fairview United Methodist Church. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
