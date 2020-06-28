Mary Meling Mackey, 44 of Gatlinburg, born August 17, 1975 and passed away June 22, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister, daughter, best friend, and Christian. She was preceded in death by grandma: Mary Lynn Henry. She is survived by her husband: Thomas Mackey, Sr., children: Benny Ramsey, Jasmine Ramsey, Gracie Ramsey, Thomas Mackey II, Nick Caudill, and Dorian Banks, sister: Corey Lynn Reagan, brother: Thomas Ramsey, special aunt: Patricia Turpin, cousins: Thomas Charles, Jaimie Turpin, and Joseph Turpin, pets: Scoobit and Roofus, and many beloved cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Monday June 29, 2020 at Rio East Church located at 1412 E Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN with Pastor Dale Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friend 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
William (Bill) Millsaps, age 76, of Maryville went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. Bill was a very faithful member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church and was a Bus Driver in Blount County for over 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mildred Millsaps; brother, A.C. Millsaps; sister-in-law, Phyllis Millsaps; brother-in-law, Charles Lowe. Survivors include his brothers and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Mary Millsaps and Paul Ray Millsaps; sister, Aletha Lowe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Jay Brown, and Sue and Rick Myers; numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Morrison and A. J. Millsaps officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 12:00 noon on Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Fred Clay Moore, age 76 of Maryville passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Moore; mother, Margaret Moore Simerly; sister, Bobbie Amburn. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Amy Moore; daughter, Renee Moore; grandchildren, Addison Moore, Clarissa Moore, Joshua Moore; sisters, Gerrae Messer, Vickie Bryant, Judy Harvey, Tammie Frye; brother, Johnny Moore; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 30,2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jordan Amburn officiating. The interment will be at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
