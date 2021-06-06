Jeffrey Brian Kirkland, age 57 of Maryville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center. Jeff was a graduate of William Blount High where he also enjoyed playing baseball for the school team. He was the owner and operator of Kirkland’s Carpet and Floor Covering. Jeff was an avid fisherman fishing in many local fishing tournaments. He was a member and attended both RIO East and RIO East Rockford churches. Jeff was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Barbara Kirkland. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Kendra Kirkland; grandson, Jax Kirkland; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Linda Kirkland; sister, Tresea Kirkland Whitt; nephew and niece, Trey and Brianne McClanahan; special friend, Dempsey Walker, and many great nephews, nieces, cousins and other family also survive. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery for the graveside service and interment. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at RIO East @ 1412 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 with the service to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dempsey Walker and Rev. Dale Buchanan officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Smith Funeral and Cremation Service to assist the family with expenses. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 until 5:00 pm Monday, June 7, 2021 at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
William Morehead, 68, of Maryville died on June 6, 2021. To be announced.
June Runion Radford, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Liberty Assisted Living. Born March 19, 1926, in Polk County, TN, to Lillie and Scott Runion. She was a loving, caring, and giving Christian and the definition of a Proverbs 31 woman. Family and friends celebrated her 95th birthday in March where she was recognized by a state proclamation declaring her a Tennessee Treasure. June was a charter member of Mount Tabor Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Knox Radford, helped establish the Alnwick Community Center. June was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carroll, Warren, John and Wesley Runion; sisters, Ethel Mizell and Virginia Cutter; granddaughters Amy Phelps; and son-in-law Randy Craig. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Ronnie) Phelps, Karen (Gary) Kennedy, Debby Craig, and Beverly (Gary) Johnson; son, Steve Radford; grandchildren, Alicia Johnson, Mandy Breeding, Laura Dunlap, Josh, Matt and Jonathan Craig, Isaac and Daniel Johnson; great grandchildren, Taylor and Seth Breeding, Anna and Rebekah Dunlap, Ethan, Rachel, Caleb and Michael Craig, Shelby Jo and Knox Craig, Charlotte, Cora Jane and Jude Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Liberty Assisted Living and to Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to; East TN Children’s Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916. To leave messages for the family, please visit www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 12:00 until 2:00 pm at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service of Maryville. The service will be at 2:00 pm with Rev. Butch Cooper officiating. Family and friends will assemble following the service at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, at 3:00 pm for the entombment. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Celebration of Life! For Justin Santos Tuesday, June 8, 2021, HOUSE OF GOD CHURCH, ELDER PAULETTE PACE. 160 Badgett St. Alcoa, TN 37701 VIEWING WILL BE HELD AT CHURCH: 11a.m-1p.m FUNERAL SERVICE: 1 P.M. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
William Richard Schlosshan, 93, of Maryville died on June 4, 2021. Services will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
