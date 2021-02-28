Rachel Diane Cable, age 74, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She retired from Siemens after 18 years of service as a crystal inspector for CT Scan technology. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ica Fields; and brothers, Gary Fields and Perry Roden. Diane is survived by son, Chris Cable (Amy Garner); sister, Cynthia Carver; nephew, Alex Carver; niece, Emma Carver; and more than friend, Theresa Headrick (Creed). A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Rev. Floyd Cable will officiate the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Cable family.
Harold E. Hale, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 at home. He was born July 2, 1940 near Talbott in Hamblen Co., Tennessee, the son of James Marvin Hale and Anna Ruth Gentry Hale. In 1941 his family moved to Blount Co., Tennessee. He attended Maryville high School for three years, then transferred to Everett High School for his senior year where he graduated with the EHS Class of 1958. Preceded in death by: Parents; and Hale and Gentry grandparents. Survivors include: Brothers, John Marshall Hale & wife Judith of Alcoa, TN; James M. Hale, Jr. of Douglasville, GA, and Earnest P. Hale of Athens, AL; Nephew, Patrick B. Hale and wife Cassandra; Nieces, Colleen Hale and Shawna Hale. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brooky Gray officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Sarah R. Powell, 101, of Cleveland died on Feb. 28, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
