Stanley (Stan) Baker Sr. age 62, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 12, 2021. Stan was the Elder at Faith Chapel Maryville and a man of great faith. He was blessed with the gift of music and song and loved to share his faith through his music. He was preceded in death by his father Don Baker and brother Tim Baker. Stan is survived by his wife of 35 years Sheila Baker, children Josiah Baker, Stanley Baker jr., Samuel (Kayli) Baker, Anna (Eric) Cole; Granddaughter Montgomery Jane Baker, Mother Betty Baker, brother Dr. Don (Joy) Baker; sister in law, Karen McClanahan and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm in the Magnolia Chapel at Miller Funeral Home with interment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, with Pastor Don Baker and Reverend Misael Calderon officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm on Tuesday March 16, 2021 in the Magnolia Chapel, Miller Funeral Home on www.millerfuneral.org. (865) 982-6041.
David L. Cook, age 70, of Townsend lost a brief battle with cancer on March 12, 2021. He was a long-time educator with over 25 years at the Blount County Schools system, most recently working at LMU as professor of education. He was also a life-long caregiver to numerous family, friends, and professor colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Georgia B. Cook. Survivors include brothers, Donald Cook (Carol) of Knoxville, Darrell Cook of Knoxville; sisters, Darlene Caughron (Richard) of Maryville, Diane C. Farley of Clinton; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends and family, Eva Mae Anderson, Tina Boyd, and Lee Holt. Family and friends will assemble 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Corinth Cemetery, 12921 Steekee Road, Loudon, TN 37774. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blount County Education Foundation in David’s name. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
