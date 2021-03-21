Earl Reed Butler, age 81 of Maryville passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the family home. He was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Earl retired from Alcoa Aluminum Company and served in the United States Army. He was also an avid gardener. Preceded in death by: Wife, Bertha Butler; many brothers and sisters. Survivors include: Son & Daughter-in-law, Lloyd & Alison Butler; Daughters & Sons-in-law, Audrey & John Nichols and Lacey & Kenneth Beckham; 13 Grandchildren; Brother, Carl Butler; Sister & Brother-in-law, Rita & Richard McClanahan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Earl’s memory to: Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church, 4502 Rocky Branch Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Monday, March 22, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Teaster officiating. Family and friends will assemble for entombment at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bob D. Hutsell age 86 passed away peacefully Friday, March 19th. He is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years Helen Rogers Hutsell, grandchildren infant twins Crystal and Casey, parents Tom and Bess Hutsell, best friend Bob Berrong, brother-n-law Walter Harrill, sister and brother-n-laws Cecil and Georgia Hackney, Alfred Rogers, Wilma and Dude Allison, Dot and Jr. Jenkins, and beloved niece Patty and husband Jim Palmer. Bob is survived by his wonderful daughter and caregiver Bobbie Hutsell, sister Gail Hutsell Byrd, brother Steve and sister-n-law Claudia. Sister-n-law Eleanor Harrill, special lifelong friend Shirley Berrong, nieces, and nephews: Tammy, Billy, Taylor, and Reed Edwards, Todd Palmer, Maria and Tim Cole, Barry Byrd (Suzette), Audrey Berry (Mike), Jeff Byrd (Tammy), Danny Byrd (Angie), Andy Hutsell (Kenlyn), and Melanie Hutsell (Fred). Bob graduated from Everett High School and Maryville College. He was a teacher and head football couch at Porter High School, coach and athletic director at Heritage High School and inducted into the Blount County Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Heritage High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Bob was an avid fisherman he spent countless hours on the lake with his fishing buddy Bob Berrong and in recent years with his brother Steve. Friends may call at their convenience from Monday, March 22, 2021 from 2:30pm — 5:00pm and Tuesday, March 23, 2020 from 8:00am — 2:00pm. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Rd, Maryville, TN 37803, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 3:00pm with Rev. Chris Pass and Rev. Brian Inman officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
