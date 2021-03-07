Carolyn S. Ellis age 78 of Alcoa passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. Carolyn retired from Blount Memorial Hospital with over 35 years of service as a registered nurse. Preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Ellis and her parents, Guy and Vida Fox. Survivors include daughter, Julie Liford; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and John McDonell; Grandchildren, Hayden Liford and Arden McDonell; and a host of special friends and co-workers at Blount Memorial Hospital. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org in memory of Carolyn. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lane, Mary Loretta, 65, of Vonore, went to her heavenly home 6:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. She dedicated 33 years of service as an LPN at the Monroe County Department of Health. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved infant son, Darren Lane and parents, Hugh "Boots" and Vena Miller. Loretta devoted her time on this earth to serving the Lord and caring for her family. She was loving, selfless and a true example of Proverbs 31:10. " Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies." She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Mike Lane; her children and their spouses, David and Stephanie Lane, Daniel and Tiffany Lane, Angela and David Householder; her grandsons, Marshall, Caleb and Riley Lane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell & Marilyn Miller, Carl and Brenda Miller, Calvin and Sheila Miller and several special nieces and nephews. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Monday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. David Lane, Rev. Andy Franklin, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Bonnie Belle Morton 90 of Maryville went to be with the lord on March 4, 2021. Survived by daughter Carol (Michael Dennis) Bettis, grandkids Jenny Berry, Jacob Bettis, Justin (Gabby) Bettis, Great Grands, Cash and Hazel. Sister Nellie Broyles. Several Nieces and Nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday March 9, 2021 at Unity Christian Church 721 S. Everett High Rd Maryville, TN 37804 from 5-7 pm with services to follow at 7pm with Pastor David Long officiating. Burial will be Wednesday at 2pm at Clarks Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Memorial Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Condolences and donations may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.