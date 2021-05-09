Delorse Coada, 80, died May 8, 2021. She is preceded in death by parents Slick and Bertha Abbott, husband Bob Coada, son Dale Coada and siblings Tommy Abbott, Wayne Abbott and Elna Joyner. Survived by kids Stan (Kim) Coada and Lynnette (Phil) Cottrell, grandchildren Mathieu (Lynsey) Barry, Ian (Lydia) Barry, Brenna (Darlin) Barry-Martinez, Taylor (Darcy) Coada, Laura Barry and Anna Barry, great-grandchild Elsie Barry and siblings Judy Hill, Malynda Abbot and Lendel (Helen) Abbott. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may call at their convenience to sign the register from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Interment will be at Grandview with private family service. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville. 865-983-1000 www.smithfuneralandcremation.com
William Fernando Coffin departed this life Wednesday, May 5, 2021, when God whispered his name at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Fernando, as he was affectionately called, was born to the late William Lloyd and Mary Louise (Carr) Coffin in Maryville, TN, on June 25, 1953. Fernando accepted Christ at the tender age of 12 years old under the guidance of Rev. H. R. Burge at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Fernando retired in 2018 from Arconic/Alcoa Aluminum Company with over 25 years of service. After retirement, Fernando was able to become more involved in his church. He participated in Bible Study, was a member of the Men’s Ministry, and a Co-Chair of the Trustee Ministry. The church maintenance and upkeep became a priority to him. Fernando was known for his charisma, passion for life, dependability, kind words, compassion, quiet, peaceful nature, and love for his family. We, his family members, pause to thank God for the joy Fernando brought to our lives. He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted wife of 32 years Jennifer D. Coffin, precious daughters Latoya (Duane) Monroe, Louisville, TN, Kenisha (Anthony) Springfield, Virginia Beach, VA, Kendra Coffin, Maryville, TN, Jennifer “Danielle” Coffin, Louisville, TN, and Iman “Nikki” Coffin, Louisville, TN. Seven grandchildren: Makayla, Caleb, Lydia, Jaylon, Keden, Kylie and William “Aiden.” Siblings: Reginald (Rebecca) Coffin, Fayetteville, AR, Karen Coffin, Alcoa, TN, Eugenia (John) Harris Alcoa, TN. Aunts: Joyce C Tate, Alcoa, TN, and Jane (Richard) Cooper of Alcoa Tn. A group of loving nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Inger (Richard) Scudder, Louisville, TN, devoted friends: James Pincham, Kenny Black, and Jesse Blue. Honorary daughters, Milan Teeter and Sidney Cooper. The body may be viewed Tuesday May 11, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church, Alcoa from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. funeral service to follow. The body may be viewed from noon-6:00 p.m. on Monday May 10, 2021 at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Hazel Riden 92, of Maryville, died May 7, 2021. Hazel Riden age 92 of Maryville passed away Friday May 7, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Graveside service and interment will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville. www.smithfuneralandcremation.com.
Donald Dakota Ogle passed away peacefully in the arms of his mother on May 8, 2021. He was born at 1:29 am and was greeted in Heaven by his maternal grandparent, Donald Ogle and his paternal grandparent, Sherry Lowe the same day. He is survived by his parents, Elizabeth Ogle and Andre Cash. Maternal grandparent; Tammy Ogle, paternal grandparent; Aaron Cash, aunt and uncle; Cynthia Kitts and Jimmy Ogle. Donald is also survived by great- grandparents, numerous cousins and so many other loved ones. Elizabeth would like to thank Drs. Nelson and Hayes as well as nurses Rosie and Kathleen at UT Medical Center for their compassion and support. Sometimes, it’s the smallest things that take up the most room in our hearts. Funeral service will be held 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Graveside service and interment 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.