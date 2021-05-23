Wilma Pauline Branton, age 78 of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at her home. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed visiting antique shops and collecting books. Wilma loved garden flowers and was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Reece Branton and her parents, Wilmer H. and Elizabeth Gladwell; and brother, Billy Gladwell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wenona and Randy Atkins; grandchildren, Erin Atkins and Julia Atkins; sister, Ardeth Strain; nephew and nieces, Jarod Strain, Jessica Anderson, and Melissa Gladwell as well as other family members. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 1:00 until 2:30 PM in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for the service and interment with Rev. Steve Nuchols officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Harmony Baptist Church 718 Gethsemane Rd, Maryville TN 37803. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Tom Burchfield, Ret. E8 Master Sergeant, age 73, was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on January 8, 1948, and resided in Thomson, Georgia, for over 33 years. Tom passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He entered the Marines where he served his country as a three-year Vietnam Veteran. Following his Vietnam tour, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as part of the ASA stationed at the Taiwan Consulate, West Point, and the American Embassy in Thailand. Tom later became a member of Delta Force. He retired after a 23-year career. Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicki Hurst Burchfield; son, Jason; daughter-in-law, Candace; and granddaughter, Desi. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Burchfield. Tom was an excellent cook and loved to prepare Christmas and Thanksgiving meals. He was an avid gardener with a huge green thumb. All he needed was dirt and seeds. He will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
Sharon Lynn Cable, age 62 of Townsend, departed this world for a better one on May 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Guy (Pete) Cable; son, Cory Lee Cable; father, Theadore (Ted) Trohanowsky; mother-in-law, Charlotte Cable; sister Elizabeth Jean Washam; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins. Visitation and a service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Barbara Gee of Friendsville, passed away. She will be forever remembered by her husband of seventy years, John Gee. She also leaves her loving son, Larry (Maria): her grandson, Michael of Chicago and her granddaughter, Ellen of Nashville. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Ray Hayes and her nieces and nephews from both the Hayes and Gee families. She was Aunt Barbara to many loving great nieces and nephews as well. Her “daughters from other mothers,” Laurella Rochet and Debbie Hicks and her husband Norman, were dear friends to Barbara as well. She remained life-long friends with Mary Cochran Witt as well. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Ometa and her dear father Walter Kennedy. Barbara was an avid bowler in her earlier years. She was an integral part of the Easter Seals Bowling League. She and John had season tickets to the UT football games and Lady Vols basketball games. They also enjoyed the beach trips they had with family through the years. Barbara had a wonderful sense of humor! Her chocolate pie and macaroni salad were favorites at all family gatherings. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lloyd Richard “Dick” Jenkins, 83, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away in peace on May 21, 2021 at Shannondale of Maryville. Dick was born on March 24,1938 in Sweetwater Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Jenkins and mother, Reva Thomas Jenkins and siblings Eva Joe Wilson and Merle Ann Butera. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Ann Jenkins, and daughter and son-in-law Billie Sue and Dave Stanton as well as daughter and son-in-law Christina and Jake Jones and grandchildren, Jill Carroll (Eric), Lisa O’Connor, Emma Jones, and Iylie Jones and great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylea O’Connor and Audrey and Owen Carroll. Dick is further survived by his siblings Jane Viar, Butch Jenkins, Frankie Houser, and Mike Jenkins, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dick is a retired veteran of the United States Air Force and a retiree of the City of Maryville Public Works and Risk Management. His family will fondly remember that he enjoyed gardening and woodworking and had an appreciation for cars. He will always be remembered as a generous and thoughtful provider for his family. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sweetwater Valley Memorial Park in Sweetwater, TN and will be officiated by Reverend Jeff Jenkins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Shannondale of Maryville for their loving support and excellent care over the last six years. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
