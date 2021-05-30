Virginia M. Conatser, 88, of Maryville died on May 29, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Alvin Bee Dailey 02-25-1951 to 5-28-2021 a loving family man that loved to hunt and fish. He loved spending time outdoors with family and friends watching the nature in his back yard. Enjoyed many years working the family farm. He was retired from TDOT. Preceded in death by loving wife Shirley; parents, Leo Grace and Arthur Bee Dailey; sister, Selmer and Patsy Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edward and Margaret Ann, Raymond and Jane,Vernon; brother-in-law, William Bill Mitchell. Survived by sisters, Jerry and Shirley Foster of Johnson City, TN, Joan Mitchell of Fulton, Mississippi; sister-in-law, Pat Daily Brackin; stepchildren, John and Connie Coughenour Scott and Janine Bolin all of Maryville; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Darlene Mincy; special friend and care giver, Ethel. Thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice nurses. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM Wednesday at Union Grove Baptist Church for a graveside and interment service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are to be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Barbara Jean (Watson) Smith age 87 of Louisville went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 28, 2021at Little Creek Knoxville. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church Louisville. Known to many by "Mamaw", she was our rock, our protector, our nurturer, and our entire world. So much time was stolen from us by Alzheimer's. She was the most fierce, straight up woman you would ever meet. Preceded in death by her husband, Julius B. (JB) Smith; infant son, Julius Bobby Smith; grandson, Justin Roark; parents, Earnest W. and Geneva V. (Gibson) Watson, brothers, Harold, J.W., Earnest, and Buford Watson; sisters, Beatrice Watson, Winona Hodge, Juanita Dance, and Nancy Bateman; 2nd husband, Paul (Pepaw) Mathney. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sheri Smith; daughters and sons-in-law, Jannene and Dudley Roark and Melanie and Charlie Williams; grandchildren, Kristin Roark, Megan Kelley, Leah Kelley, Seth Bundy, and Ashley Lemlin; 14 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence and Doris Watson, Swan and Myrtle Watson, and Harold Watson; special nephews, Dwight and Michael; special friends, Sam Suttles and Margaret Barnett; special caregivers, Shannon Kasemeyer and Kayla Foxx. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Little Creek Knoxville for the wonderful care they gave Barbara. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Smith Trinity Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for the interment. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
