Johnnie Mae Vinyard Cannon, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was a kind, loving mother and loved her flowers and working outdoors and was an avid bowler in her younger years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hubert Cannon. She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Bill) Rasor, Jeanette (Larry) Murphy, Claudette (Dave) Merritt, Connie (Charlie) Jeckell. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, private services were held. Condolences and memories can be shared at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Drew, Catherine B., 88, of Alcoa died on November 08, 2020. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Holland, Priscilla L., 56, of Marville died on November 07, 2020. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Maryflor “Myra” Huskey, age 57 of Maryville, TN passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sons, Mark French (Richard), Curtis Huskey; daughter, Nicole Huskey (Ryan Crawley); grandson, Landon Crawley. Myra was a loving, compassionate person who enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and spending time with family. She was a dedicated mother and loved her role as Nana. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in Smith’s Trinity Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Greg Long officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment service on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
