Marsha Baer, 74, of Greenback died on September 23, 2021. Survived by her husband Larry; children Brett, Bobbi Jo, Brie and Brady; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three brothers. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the restored Train Station in Greenback. Food served after the service.
William Mahan passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He will be sadly missed by love ones his family brothers, sister, kids, grandchildren and friends. You will never be forgotten we love you. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
