Larry Wayne Cupp age 72 of Maryville passed, away, November 13, 2020. He was a veteran of The United States Army serving two tours in The Vietnam War. He was an active member of Bear and Bore Association. Preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Thelma Cupp; brothers, Samuel Lee Cupp, Gene Cupp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Elaine Cupp, James and Mona Cupp; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Fred Keller. Survived by his beloved wife, Vivien Myra Davis Hedrick Cupp; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Angie Cupp; daughter, Teonna Cupp; step-son and special friend, Timmy Hedrick and Laura Jennings; grandchildren, Kori Cupp, Tyler Fugate and Harley Hedrick; sister, Mary Elizabeth Conner; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Earnest Young; sister, Pam Jennings; sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 16, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Rev. Ronnie Hepperly officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfunerlahome.org
George Robert “Bob” Williams age 91 of Maryville passed away November 12, 2020. He was retired from ALCOA with 35 years of service and was a member of the ALCOA 25 year service club. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Korean War, and was a graduate of Maryville College. Bob was a loving husband, father, grand-father and great grand-father. Time with his family was what he enjoyed most. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter M. Williams and Irene Roberts Williams; wife, Mary Taylor Hicks Williams. Survivors include his daughters, Beth Williams and Ann Kerley (Chris); grandchildren, Brandi Conner (Billy), Jarred Kerley (Caitlynn), Jordan Kerley; great-granddaughter, Alexis Conner. Due to Covid 19 a private family service was held at Grandview Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project 1349 W Peachtree St NE STE 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309 or woundedwarriorproject.org. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.