Donna Sue Raulston Boone, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ocia Raulston. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Boone, son Brian (Christy) Boone, daughter Ashley (Weldon) Davis, grandchildren Brady Boone, Charity Davis, Rebecca Boone, Walker Davis, brother David (Pat) Raulston, special cousin Pam (Steve) Deck, who was more like a sister, many sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna lived her entire life in Maryville, TN and is a 1969 graduate of Maryville High School. She retired from Wal-Mart in 2019 as a personnel manager after 50 years of employment. Throughout her career she was involved in multiple community outreach programs like Relay for Life, Shop with a Cop, Stuff the Bus, Sanitation Santa, Adopt a School, and Children’s Miracle Network. She was a life-long active member at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian) where she played the piano since the age of twelve. A receiving of friends for Donna will be held at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian), 3102 Six Mile Road, Maryville, TN 37803 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services to follow. Graveside service and interment will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian) Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses from Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain View Church or Johnson University TN are preferred. Floral tributes are accepted as well. Online tributes can be made at https://millerfuneralhome.org/ Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Beverly C. Jacobs, age 91 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Beverly was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed her bible study and devotional time, and was a “prayer warrior” for many. Preceded in death by husband, Karl W. Jacobs. Survived by son, Jeffrey Carpenter (Trina); daughters, Carol Schmock (Calvin), Cheryl Godair (Dean), Tracy Isaac, Tammy Wolff; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Loraine Kirkenberg. Family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralCremation.com
Jack DeLozier Norton of Alcoa passed away at home on November 15 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Faun DeLozier Norton; nephews Scott DeLozier, Maryville; Bill (Beth) DeLozier, Prospect, KY. Nieces Candace (Robbie) Allen, Corinne (Steve) Liberatore, Ella Liberatore of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by nephew Mike DeLozier. Jack was a Knoxville businessman for 70-plus years. He was a World War II veteran in the 5th Division U.S. Marines Corps — involved in the invasion of Iwo Jima, serving the entire battle where he received the Purple Heart. A private service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial on Tuesday, Nov.23, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HonorAir, PO Box 12990, Knoxville, TN 37912. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Paul Arthur Porter of Alcoa, Tennessee, entered eternal rest Tuesday November 9, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Paul was born to the late Paul G. (Tiny) and Annie Lou Porter. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a founding member of Mother Love Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Alcoa High School Class of 1975. He continued his education at East Tennessee State University. He retired from ALCOA where he worked several years until his health began to fail. Family will receive friends from noon — 1 p.m. on Saturday November 20, 2021, funeral service to follow at Mother Love Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Loren Harris officiating. Interment following service at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The body may be viewed from noon — 6 p.m. on Friday November 19, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
John Joseph Shinko, Sr., 85, of Walland, died Sept. 5. Survivors include his sons, Thomas M. Shinko, Victor R (Kim) Shinko, Scott A. Shinko, Eric A. Shinko; daughters, Julia Shinko, Mary Ann Nicotera; 11 grandchidlren; 5 great grandchildren. Graveside Memorial Ceremony will be 10:00 AM Monday, November 22, 2021 at East TN Veteran’s Cemetery, Knoxville. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home. Wldwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
