Betty Payne Burns, age 79, of Maryville passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was an original member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and the Hillcrest Ladies Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Bertha Payne; brothers, Leonard Payne, Jr., Don Payne, Jimmy Payne; sisters, Jean Abbott, Joyce Russell. Betty is survived by her husband of 37 years and best friend, Jim Burns; sons, Scott Axley (Lisa), Lonnie Burns (Rosemary), Monty Burns (Lisa); grandchildren, Rebekah Axley, Macey Stapleton, Joshua Burns, Houston Burns, Chris Caughron, Evan Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Jake Thomas; great-grandchild, Raegan Thomas; sister, Shirley Hitch. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Smith's Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for a funeral service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grandview Pavilion and Legacy Trail, 2316 Graves Rd., Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Betty's honor to the Hillcrest Ladies Auxiliary (Shoebox Ministry) 2015 Chasewood Lane, Maryville, TN 37803. Please wear masks when entering the building. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.co
Rev. John O'Neil was born in Manassas, Georgia on November 16, 1933, to the late Joseph Leroy O'Neal and Mary Frances Miles O'Neal. Rev. O'Neil was a minister of the gospel, studying at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He started preaching in his early 20s and soon after began pastoring churches. He pastored churches in Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama. He had a passion for missions. After retiring from pastoring, he joined HELP Ministries working with pastors from other countries, training them in how to better pastor their churches back in their own countries. He and his late wife, Bonnie, loved working with the missionaries, offering them guidance, encouragement, and support. If John O'Neil knew you, he loved you. Every morning, the first thing on his mind was to be a blessing to someone that day. He loved people. Following doctor's suggestion in 2019, Rev. O'Neil moved from his home in Moultrie GA to live with his daughter, Linda, in Walland TN. He missed all his friends. His health was in decline and he was unable to travel. But he did find contentment at his new church in Maryville TN, Fellowship Baptist Church where he loved to go worship. Rev. O'Neil met his Savior face to face on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was at home with Linda and Carl when he took his last breath without any struggle. Visitation with the family will be at Albritton Funeral Home in Tifton GA on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00. (The funeral home requires that everyone wear a mask while in the building.) The grave side funeral will be at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesborough GA on Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 at 11:00. Rev. O'Neil was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Bonnie Louise Parks O'Neil; a son, Joseph O'Neil; a daughter, Esther Ellen O'Neil Sellars; Brothers, David Wallace O'Neal and Wilbur Allen O'Neal; and sister, Ruby Lee O'Neal Brown. Survivors include: two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Carl Beaty of Walland TN and Paula and Tim Donnelly of Fayetteville GA; two sons and daughter in law, Johnny O'Neil of Decatur AL and Doug and Michelle O'Neil of Maryville TN; one sister, Mary Joyce O'Neal Murray of Jackson GA. He has 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews, In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to H.E.L.P. Ministries 113 Deacon Ln Pinnacle, NC 27043. Condolences and memories may be shared online Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Clellie Sue Cable Williams, age 82, of Walland, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Hardy and Anna Lou Langley Cable; sister, Wanda Jean Cable. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Oliver Williams, Jr.; children, Donnie and Kim Williams, Rhonda and Wayne Adams, Leah and Randy Miller; grandchildren, Dustin Williams, Jonathan and Christina Williams, Brittany and Cory Ferrell, Erica Adams, Loran and Logan Ingram, Austin Miller; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jolee Williams, Sawyer and Mason Williams, Wesley Ferrell and (soon to be arriving) Clellie Marie Ferrell; brothers Wayne (Shirley) Cable, Johnny (Janice) Cable, Gene (JoAnn) Cable; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Smith's. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Oakview Baptist Church, 2704 Ellejoy Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Services will be officiated by Rev. Charlie Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oakview Baptist Church. The family wishes to express much gratitude to caregivers Nancy Cline, Alexis Thomas, Chris Wentworth and Blount Memorial Hospice. Please wear masks when entering the building and at the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
