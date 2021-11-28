Edna Viola Berry, 99 years old, peacefully passed from life on November 26, 2021. Edna was born on April 29, 1922, in Roane County, Tennessee, and lived most of her life in Maryville. She is preceded in death by husband, Edward Hoyt Berry; parents, John Hubert Hall and Mary Vernetta Cooley Hall. Edna was employed as a teletype operator for many years at The Maryville-Alcoa Daily Times, A longtime member of Grace Memorial Church (Lincoln Road), she had a deep faith, using her wonderful singing voice through her whole life as an expression of joy and belief. Edna volunteered for more than 25 years as a member of the Blount Memorial Hospital Auxiliary delivering mail and flowers to patients and even wearing the hospital's pediatric bear costume on occasion. As a lover of history and family lore, Edna was also an ardent genealogist. To all who knew her, she relished jokes and laughter with infectious, sweet smile. A deeply beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Edna is survived by her children, Rex Berry (Brenda) of Knoxville, David Berry (Louise) of Maryville, and Diane Cochran (Larry) of Maryville. Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren, Michele Lewis (Charles), Cissy Garner (Mark), Melissa Berry, Mark Berry (Deborah), and Danika Bull (Byron), Josh Cochran (Jessie), and her great-grandchildren, Hailey Lewis, Sutton Lewis, Jackson Berry, Maxwell Berry, Madelyn Spivey, Liam Spivey, Josh Price, Adam Price, Darrell Hurst Jr., Dawn Kincaid, Dee Kincaid, Addy and Cadence Cochran. The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who took care of Edna at Morningview Assisted Living, Life Care Center of Blount County, and Liberty Assisted Living. There will be service of Remembrance 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 30TH, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Ernest Reeves and Rev. Ron Sullivan officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM Wednesday at Clark's Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in honor of Edna's love of reading memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Public Library or Grace Memorial Church (Lincoln Road). The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Kenneth Edwin O'Connor, age 91, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. He lived on the family farm in the Middlesettlements community where he enjoyed tending to his cattle. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was retired from Walker's Supply Company after 40 plus years where he sold heating and plumbing supplies. In recent years, he looked forward to his weekly lunches with his nephew, John. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Johnston O'Connor; parents, Dennis and Ethel O'Connor; sisters, Edith Boling and Martha Purkey. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Mike Andes; granddaughter and husband, Melissa and Jared Duckett; great-grandson, Liam Michael Duckett; nephews, Mitch, Mark, and Russ Boling, John Johnston, Bradley Garrett, and Hank Purkey; niece, Terry Simerly. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Middlesettlements United Methodist Church with funeral services to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Magan Stubblefield and Rev. Rex Rogers officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:00AM Wednesday at Middlesettlements United Methodist Church Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Middlesettlements Cemetery Association, c/o Peggy Morgan, 2610 Grey Ridge Rd., Maryville, TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Fred H. Redmond, age 85, went home to be with our Lord on November 13, 2021. He exceeded in business throughout his life with 25+ years as manufacturing supervisor at GM, owner of a charity vending business and restoring antique cars for resale. Fred was an endowed Master Mason. Proudly, Fred served 4 years as Airman for the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by parents: Shelby and Bobbie Redmond, and sister: Margie King. He is survived by children: Randall and wife Elena Redmond; Fronna Redmond; Frederick and wife Christy Redmond; and Trisha Lusby. grandchildren (8) and great grandchildren (3). Service will be held at 12:30 pm, November 30, 2021, East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville TN 37920. Flowers and Condolences can be sent to Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Rd, Maryville TN 37801 by 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 29, 2021. www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com (865) 233-5573
