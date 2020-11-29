Ashley Moore born May 28, 1986, until passed on November 20, 2020. Survived by son, Aston Scott Hillman; sister and brother, Jada and Connor; brother, Stormy Kidd; sister, Alyssa Ridings; parents, James and Julia Hillman; father, Jerry Ridings; grandmothers, Naomi Gray and Gladys Burn; niece and nephew, Naomi Funckerhouser and Gabriel Duckenhouser; friends, Dani Fair and Alyssa Weeks, Megan Heather Hedrick, Red Hartsell; uncles, Joe and Frank Gray and Dan Gribble; Aunt, Darlene Langley, Cindy Gray; nieces, Stormii Gurl and Bella; lots of cousins and friends to mention; big thanks to Cindy Hartsall. Family and friends will meet 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Morganton Acres Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home masked are required and please social distance per family request. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org
Thelma Bernice Waters, 84, of Maryville, departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Her endless spirit, wit, energy and kindness served as inspiration to all she encountered. Her greatest love was that of family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren so very much. Her family is richer and thankful for her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Ella and O.V. Tulloch; brothers, Glen and GB Tulloch; sister, Elizabeth Bivens. She leaves behind her children, Cindy Waters, Rick and Penny Waters, Beth and Jim Fox, Jama and Kelly Waters; grandchildren, Leslie and Kurt Wilkerson, Derek and Jess Hunt; great grandchildren, Luke and Brody Wilkerson, Cooper, Carolina and Colbie Hunt. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
