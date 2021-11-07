David P. Beason, age 82, of Maryville, went to join our Lord and Savior on November 6, 2021 at the family home. David was a longtime Deacon at Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, he loved his church and family. Retired from State of TN Security Police after 33 years of service. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley Ann Gourley Beason and parents, Von and Genette Beason. Survivors include children, Robert (Lisa) Beason, Robin (Mark) Teegarden, Billy (Roxanne) Beason; Sherry (Troy) Cable; 8 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughters; soon to arrive great grandson; beloved siblings, Barbara (Leonard) Smolinski, Glenn (Brenda) Beason, Carolyn (John) Stapleton, William (Kaye) Beason and Peggy (Hank) Pack; special sister in law and brother in law, Bobbie and Richard Wilson and special caregiver, Suzette Russell. Funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Rev. Jerry McBee and Rev. Lawrence Adams officiating. Graveside service and interment to follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Juanita Garner Brown, age 95 passed away peacefully on November 6, 2021. She was born January 27, 1926 in Blount County, TN to William and Cora Garner. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph C. Brown, parents, and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, son, Jerry (Joellen) Brown of Temperance Michigan, daughter Donna (David) Sweitzer of Maryville and daughter, Janet (Billy Joe) Kirby of Seymour, grandchildren Robert Brown, Ryan Brown, Wendy Poignon, Krista Lawrence, Stephanie Gideon, Micah Kirby, and Jada McGill, 18 great grandchildren. She was a member of Middlesettlements United Methodist Church. Friends may sign the guest book at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9th between 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Wednesday , November 10th at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Magan Stubblefield officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middlesettlements United Methodist Church, 2729 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, TN 37801.
Keith Augusta Cable, born August 26, 1935. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with family. He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Ethel Cable and sons Chris and Jeff Cable. He is survived by his wife, Trudy, daughter Ginger Boring and her husband Steve, grandchildren Derek and Demi-Raine Boring, Cody and Tiffany Boring, Garrett and Jess Cable, Cierra Cable and daughter-in-law Pennie Cable along with three great grandchildren. He served in the United States Army for four years and owned and operated Cable’s Barbershop from 1960-2008. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for 56 years. The family would like to thank Hospice for all they’ve done for Keith and Trudy. They were truly a blessing. Due to Covid, there will be no services held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
James Harry Tipton passed away peacefully at his Walland, Tennessee home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 75. Harry, as he was known by friends and family, was born on January 9, 1946 in Townsend, TN. He dedicated his career to the airline industry, where he retired from Delta Air Lines after 36 years of service in cargo, freight, and customer service roles., following retirement he worked with National Safe Skies Alliance. Despite an outwardly quiet and reserved disposition, Harry was known for his charming and witty speech and expressions, which often left those around him in stitches. An avid angler, he enjoyed taking his children fishing and annual fishing trips with his friends. Harry had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for his friends and family. Few things brought him more joy than spending time with his adoring children and grandchildren as well as his church family at Church of the Cove. Harry is preceded in death by: father, Guy; mother, Mary Lou. He is survived by: wife of 20 years, Debbie (Matthews) Tipton; sons, Chris, Greg, Nathaniel, and Matthew (Cristina); daughter, Ashley Cooper (Stephen); brother, Kenneth (Rosie); sister, Marian (Smitty); grandchildren, Beth Casoria, Dylan, Suzannah, Katie, Evan, and Cody Tipton, Kayla Nuchols, Sierra Nuchols, Joshua Nuchols; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: Church of the Cove Vision Fund, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, TN 37882. Our words may be forgotten but the impressions we leave on others often persist; Harry will always be remembered for his warm smiles, hugs, and handshakes that uplifted those around him. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jama Denise Willocks, age 49, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 4:47am. She was a member of Brantley’s Chapel Baptist Church. She loved butterflies and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving Daughter, mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sherri Willocks Killian; grandparents, Doyle C. Brantley and Vina Mae Brantley; uncle, Jack L Brantley. Survivors include parents, Ralph and Charlotte Willocks; children, Ryan Burton, Austin and Ashley Coons, Jeremy and Kayla Long, Dustin and Brittany Coleman; brothers, Russell and Todd Willocks; uncles and aunts, D.C and Carol Brantley, David and Janice Willocks; grandmother, Anita Jean Daniels. Family will receive friends on Monday November 8, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm followed by a funeral at 7:00pm. at Brantley’s Chapel Church 403 McCall Rd, Maryville, TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 for interment service at Brantley’s Chapel Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
