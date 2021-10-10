Mildred Ailene Byrd born October 7th, 1928, in Etowah, Tennessee passed away on October 4th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Jefferson L. Byrd Jr her parents, G.A. Cochran Sr and Minnie Lee Chapman, Brothers G.A. Cochran, Jr William (Bill) Cochran, sister Mary Nell Roberts, and Daughter Elizabeth Ann Marrow. Mildred was survived by her son Michael D. Byrd, daughter Julie M. Wilson, sister Juanita McClary, grandson Robert C. Young III (Ashley), granddaughters Erika Leigh Harris (Bradley), Megan E. Tipton (Chad), great granddaughters Ella Grace Young, Lily Stines, great grandsons Ethan, Zachary, and Ashton Harris, Graham Stines, numerous nephews and nieces. A private family only service will be held. in Lieu of flowers and other remembrances, please make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Special thanks to doctors Waller and Hanneman with Blount Memorial Hospital pulmonology, and nurses on Blount Memorial Hospital five south, Kathy with Blount Memorial Hospital, HH and Jamie with Blount Memorial Hospice. She was indeed proverbs 31 to all who knew her.
Carolyn Wolfe Koontz- age 78 of Knoxville went to her heavenly home to join her dear husband Kenneth on Friday, October 8, 2021. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Blount County and was an Order of Eastern Star in Corryton. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice Wolfe; husband Kenneth R. Koontz. Survived by her sons, James (Trina) Koontz of Knoxville, Michael (Renee) Koontz of Huntersville NC, Brian (Amanda) Koontz of Knoxville; grandchildren Dylan, Tyler, Weston, and Kaylee Koontz; and very special sister-in-law, Janice McCroskey. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, October 18, at Bridges Funeral Home, with service to follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Greg Long. Family and friends will gather at noon Tuesday, October 19, at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Roseberry Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Pallbearers include, Brian, Michael, Dylan, Tyler Koontz, Eddie Daniel, and Mike McCroskey. Honorary Pallbearers are Weston and Kaylee Koontz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Ground Residential Hospice at 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, www.sacredgroundresidentialhospice.com . Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Harold Gibson Ray, age 86 of Maryville, departed from his earthly home to be with is Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born to Elmer and Leola Ray of Lancaster, KY on August 19, 1935. He was a 1957 graduate of Johnson Bible College. Harold married his college sweetheart, Eldonna Rodgers, on July 4, 1957 and entered the ministry for Lord Jesus Christ. Harold's last ministry of 18years was with Maryville First Christian Church but he continued to serve the church in any way he could. Harold and Eldonna's older son, Larry, precede him in death in October of 2010. Survivors are his wife, Eldonna, of 64 years; son, Terry (Maggie) Ray; daughters, Danita (Kurt) Parker, Penny Ray Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; three brothers and one sister survive him. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Maryville First Christian Church, 400 S. Court St., on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00PM with Kurt Parker, Ethan Parker, Terry Ray and Gary Henline officiating. Burial will be in Sherwood Memorial Gardens. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
