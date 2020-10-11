Steve A. Davis, 63, of Maryville, died on October 10. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens. www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Benton Frank, 69 of Maryville, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020 at U.T. Hospital in Knoxville. He was currently the Pastor of Community Baptist Church in Walland and had pastored many churches in Blount County for the past 45 Years. He was a loving Father and to quote his Grandchildren he was “The Best “Pappy” Ever”. He is survived by His Wife of 47 years: Mary Ellison Frank, Son & Daughter in law: Allen & Amanda Frank, Daughter & Son in law: Misty & James Sharpe, Grandchildren: Hope, J.B., Josiah, & Evelyn Sharpe, Gracie Frank, Hope Tipton, & Brady Turner, Honorary Grandchildren: Gloria Sharpe, Hailey Rapier, and Ashley Harrell. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Faith Encounter Church with Rev. Gary Cowan, and Rev. Carl McGill officiating. The family and friends will meet at Williamson Chapel Cemetery Wednesday afternoon October 14, 2020 for a 1:00 P.M. graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Joan Mindell Gates, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 having lived 90 years. She was born in Connersville, Indiana, and grew up in Bright, Indiana where she graduated from High School with honors, and perfect attendance. Her piano skills allowed her to play for recitals and weddings. Joan graduated from Franklin College, Franklin Indiana, with a B.S. in Education. She taught eight years Indiana and New York, and earned credits for a Master’s Degree. She mothered two sons, David (Eugenia) and Stephen (Anne), and was a steady companion to her husband, Dr. G. Kenneth Gates in Ministry, often making calls with him, and attending conferences, General Assemblies, and Continuing Education events with him. Joan became a Real Estate Agent in Arizona and Oklahoma. She and her husband were married in college and shared wonderful years and 68 Anniversaries. She had three sisters, Dorothy Lee Hoyt (deceased), and twins, Wanda Lou Bricker, and Waneta Hyman (deceased). Mrs. Gates will be buried in Bright, Indiana with family there. Memorials may be made to Franklin College, Franklin, Indiana for scholarships for Music and Education. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Deborah Carol Webb Jeffries, 69, of Maryville TN went peacefully to her heavenly home on October 7, 2020. Debbie who was known as “DeeDee” to her Grand babies had such a profound love for children which was shown through her life’s work. Debbie received a Bachelors Degree in education from the University of Tennessee and a Masters Degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Debbie was a School Teacher in the Blount County Schools System for 25 years. Debbie was also a Board Member on the Foster Care Review Board where she assisted in the safety, well-being and permanency of the children of Blount County, who appeared before the Foster Care Review Board. Debbie devoted so much of herself, her time and her love to her family and friends and touched so many hearts and lives. She will never be forgotten. Debbie was preceded in death by her Parents, Ottis and Mildred Waters Webb; Husband, Tony “Nana” Jeffries. Debbie will forever be remembered by: Son and Daughter-in-law, Michael and Dana; Grandchildren, Illana, Jayden, Tyler “Bubba”; Great Grandson, Cash; Brothers and Sisters-in-law, John and Diane Webb, Rodney and Sandra Webb; Sister and Brother-in-law, Lisa and Donnie Roark, Freddie Moore; Nieces and Nephews, Johnny, Stacie, Jimmy, Justin, Jake, Jacqueline, Caleb, Casey; Great Nieces and Nephews, Jeff, Rachel, Emma, Mandalyn, Kason, Tank, Alexis, Reyna, Kim, Brian; Her Neighbor and Special Family, Mitch and Shari Parrott, Megan, Zachary, Caleb, Jamari, Griffin, Eve, Celeste, Amelia, Lillian. Family and friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. At McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday at Louisville Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
