Peggy A. Bowers, 71, of Maryville, passed away on October 12, 2021. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by father: Leonard Bowers, mother: Helen Bowers, brothers: Phil Bowers, Don Bowers, Dale Bowers, and Jim Bowers, and sister: Orbin Davis. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Dorothy Northern (Justin) and Rachael Eakins (J.R.), grandchildren: Scott Butler, Jessie Walker, and Landon Gooden, 5 great-grandchildren, sisters: Tommie Bowers and Pat Cuneo, and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. The family will receive friends 1:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday October 19, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service to be held at 2:30 P.M. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences can be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Faye Ellen King Dunlap, 86, of Louisville died on October 16, 2021.She is survived by her children: Kay Black, Brian and Debbie Dunlap, Robin and Phil Ross, and Sammy Dunlap. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Malone officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary Vena Hines, 83, of Knoxville, TN died on October 08, 2021. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Wilva Mary Welch Newman, age 95 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on October 14, 2021. Born in Chambers Creek, North Carolina on July 23, 1926 to Sam and Annie Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (JC) Newman; son, Steve Newman; parents, Sam and Annie Welch; sisters, Lois, Velma, Hazel; brothers, Orion, Troy. She was the last sibling to join her family in heaven. Survivors include daughters, Mary Newman, Debbie (Ron) Teffeteller; grandchildren, Lori Teffeteller, Kelly Teffeteller, Josh Newman, Jordan Newman, Jessica (Ronnie) Long; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Adalynn, Elijah, Charlie; special daughter-in-law, Sonya Newman Large; brother-in-law, Dwayne Newman of Etowah; special family friend, Sherry Reagan. Wilva was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church where she loved her Sunday School Class and singing in the choir. Friends may sign the guest book from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 17th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life, Monday, October 18th, 3:00 PM at Grandview Pavilion and interment to follow with Rev. George Macht and Rev. Gary Thomas officiating. Family and friends are invited to assemble at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Monday at 2:15 PM for the processional. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
