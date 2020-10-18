Robert Stephen "Steve" Bullard, age 70, of Maryville, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Brookdale Sandy Springs from dementia. He was born September 20, 1950, to parents, Robert Bruce and Iantha (Nelson) Bullard. He was a Christian and member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, an Everett High School graduate, an Honorably Discharged U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and Alcoa, Inc. (Arconic) retiree, and an USW Local 309 Union Member. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Carolyn Curtis; brother, Edwin Bullard and sister and brother-in-law Joann and Marvin Goddard. Survived by wife, Sarah; sister, Sharron Coley; brother-in-law and wife, Bill and Chin Crisp; brother-in-law, Bill Curtis; aunts, Julia Whitehead and Monie Bullard; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service and interment Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 608 Ed Davis Road, Maryville, TN Rev. Allen Burchfield officiating. The family will receive friends in the Church Fellowship Hall following the service. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Brookdale Sandy Springs and Tennova Hospice staff for their compassionate care and treatment of Steve during his illness. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Monday at Miller Funeral Home Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Gary Lee Travis Rogers — One year ago, heaven gained a warrior. Our "Bubba" was a fighter, he was the strength of many and those who were blessed to know him loved him. He was an amazing father, loving son and the best brother you could have. His laughter would genuinely light up a room and he was always making us laugh. So today, please remember the good times we were blessed to have and the rockstar he was and is. He leaves behind his daughter, Alyssa Rogers; his son, Travis Rogers; step son, Connor Thomas; Mother to his children, Sunshine Navarre; devoted Mother, Tina Scott; sisters, Savannah Johnson and Susan Goodwin; Brother, Thomas Moore Jr.; five nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Bubba" dearly; best friend, Casey Russell; Aunt, Teresa Harper; Uncles, Darrell Hancock, James Hancock and Mark Hancock; and several cousins.
Barbara Sue White, age 86, of Rockford, TN, passed away October 17, 2020. She was a long-time member of Broadway Baptist Church. She married the love of her life, Isaac J. White, in May of 1956 who preceded her in death just ten short months ago. Barbara loved gardening. She excelled in growing Azaleas. She took great pride in her flowers and loved to share the beauty of gardening with family and friends. She related gardening to life both needing resilience, perseverance, patientce and above all else, love. Barbara's greatest love and passion was caring for her family. She treasured her sons and loved the role of Mamaw. She leaves us rich in many memories. This family and her role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to Barbara. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy. Preceded in death by husband Isaac J. White, parents Etta Mae Houston and Robert Brown; siblings, Kate Miller, Georgia Cook, William Brown, Flora Rowland, Maybelle Brown; sons, Dalan Todd and Mark, Jr. She is survived by brother Earl Brown of Maryville, TN, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Lori and Phil Williams of Columbus, MO, grandson, Conner and William White of VA; great-grand-daughter Lillian Reggio of Knoxville. Beloved nephew Dr. David Cook and several nieces and nephew. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimers, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN. 865-983-1000 www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
