June Drinnen Fulford (Cissy), age 64, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on October 21, 2021. The battle is now over, and the victory has been won! “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7. She was born in Blount County at Blount Memorial Hospital on March 27, 1957. Cissy graduated from Everett High School in 1975 and received a Associate Degree in accounting at Hiawassee College in 1977. She had several jobs, but the lion share of her career was at the City of Knoxville Police Department as a Sr. Administrative Assistant. Cissy was a faithful member of Broadway Baptist Church. God had given her a heart and a deep love for children; she devoted many years of service as a teacher in the BBC’s Pre-School Department. She loved her church and her church family, and they loved her in return. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles, and Marie Drinnen. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Maurice Victor (Vic) Fulford, son, Cody Ryan Fulford, Brothers, Bobby Dale Drinnen and Billy Wayne Drinnen, Niece, Rachel Drinnen, Grand Nephew and Niece, Elias Creed Drinnen and Adeline Rose Drinnen, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Samantha (Sam) and Joseph Parrilli. Special Friends, Ruth Cole, Linda Gamble, Micki Dunn, and the Shepherds Small Group at Broadway! Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Broadway Baptist Church 2329 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Cissy’s Life will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Tony Collins and Dr. Robert Brown officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Grandview Mausoleum Chapel for the entombment and committal service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be considered to the Broadway Baptist Church Catch The Vision Building Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Gregory “Greg” D. Loughrie, age 81, of Sevierville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, with his loving family by his side including wife, Lynn Loughrie; daughter, Kelly Szala; son, Robert Robe; daughter, Melissa Dovey; grandchildren, Kristyn, Olivia, Chase, Julia, Lauren, Abbey, Jack, Rachel, Katie, Caleb, and Sophia. Greg reunited with his daughter Kim Brannan, who passed 2007. Greg was a Youngstown State University graduate in chemical engineering. He was a leader for most of his career in the phosphate fertilizer industry and was able to follow his dreams later in life by becoming a an entrepreneur, restaurateur, and teacher. His accomplishments include multiple patents and significant projects including the Belle of Louisville, the U.S.S. Nautilus, and various environmental projects in Florida and Louisiana. He was as kind, fair, down to Earth, fun loving, genuine human as there ever was. HE WAS ONE OF A KIND. Because of his love for education, donations may be made in his memory to the education charity of your choice. Services for Greg will be private. Online condolences and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Huette Douglas Perkins, 86, of Townsend, died Oct. 23. Family will have a private graveside service at a future date.
