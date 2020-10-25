Audrey L. Boring Bergen, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Audrey was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed. Survived by her husband, Don Bergen; sons, Jason and Josh; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ownby (Ray); brother, Henry Boring (Susan); sister, Ruth Reed (Don); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required for attendance. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Teaster officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Beverly Jean Collins, age 78 left this earthly journey and began a heavenly one on October 211, 2020. She was a member of Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church. She retired from the Blount County Planning Department after many years of service. She devoted time in her retirement to Keep Blount Beautiful and administering the Litter Grant. She also played a large roll in organizing what was suppose to be her LCHS Golden Class of 1960 60th reunion this year only to have it postponed due to COVID. Her smile and kindness were always there and she had many friends, some lasting a lifetime. She traveled much in retirement, from an Alaskan cruise, several trips to NYC, and a scenic fall trip to the northeastern U.S. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Avery; her parents; brother, Ronnie Brown; son, Jeff Collins. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Michael Collins; daughter-in-law, Becky Collins; special grandchildren, Hunter and Keegan; and many, many friends. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the Grandview Pavilion, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, Tuesday October 27th at 1:00 PM with the Reverend Tony Collins officiating. The family asks that you wear a mask and social distance. If you are not comfortable attending, we certainly understand and ask for your prayers during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Keep Blount Beautiful; 356 Sanderson St., Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Gene Garland, 89 of Townsend, passed away October 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife: Trula Garland, parents: Jake and Millie Garland, mother: Edith Patty, brothers: William Lee Garland, Henry Garland, Harvey Garland, Donald Garland, and Kenneth Patty, sisters: Unavee Garland, Nancy Myers, Ethel Sentell, Leona Myers, Amy Goodman, Angie Abbott, Hazel Cope, Velda Brown, and Barbara Jenkins. He is survived by his sons: Larry (Cathy) Garland, and David Garland, daughters: Sandra Forrester, Sherry Garland, and Wilma Sparks, grandchildren: Donnie Garland, Michael Garland, Travis Garland, Ashley Large, and Kelly Garland, 5 great grandchildren, brothers: JC Garland, Fred Garland (Judy), Wiley Garland, James Patty, and Donald Patty, sisters: Sylvia Galde (Darrell), Ruby Horton, and Judy Green, and sister-in-law: Judy Patty. The family would like to give a special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice and Asbury Place for all of their care. Family and friends will meet 2:00 P.M. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. The family is requesting that anyone attending the funeral wears a face mask. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
McGuffey, Norma Earlene, 84, of Maryville, died on October 25, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Lee McKinney, owner of the Salvage House in Maryville for 40 years and local clay artist, passed away Friday. Lee is survived by his longtime companion, Stephanie Williams, brother, George McKinney, four daughters, Ashley McKinney of Maryville, Leann Allison of Maryville, Melanie Piazza of Kentucky, and Kylie Potts of Oak Ridge, two aunts, Elenor Boring and Thelma Perkins, Melissa McKinney of Friendsville, Tn, and Patricia McKinney of Knoxville, Tn, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Public viewing will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.; graveside services pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cades Cove Preservation Association in Lee’s name. Send donations to: Cades Cove Museum, 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Russell, Hazel L. Dailey, 88, of Maryville, died on October 25, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
