James W. Crisp passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021. James loved his Cold Springs Baptist Church family where he had been a member for many years. He was Chairman of Deacons, music director, and teacher. He loved helping anyone and everyone he met along the way. His greatest desire was to see everyone accept his Christ as their savior. James loved his Braves and Vols. James was local business man, who owned and operated JaPauls Carwash where he loved his valued customers and being able to help them. James was preceded in death by his dad, Rev. Bethel Crisp; grandparents, Claude and Alice Crisp, Bill and Haddie Helton; mother-in-law, Juanita Williamson. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 47 years, Paulette; mom, Olivia Crisp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Carol Crisp and Joe and Sherry Crisp; father-in-law, John Williamson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vicki and David; brothers-in-law, Johnny and Henri; ball game watching buddies, Eugene and Brenda; and a host of working buddies and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021in the Smith West Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 with Rev. Jeff Hickman officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for the interment. In honor of James, please wear a mask. Memorial donations may be made to Cold Spring Baptist Church or Gideons International. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Carl Lee Davis, age 63, of Seymour, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the family home. Survived by his wife, Josephine M. Davis; his faithful companion, Fuzzy; Children, Rachel Davis Rigby and husband Alan of Knoxville; James Andrew "Andy" Davis of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.; Angela Vineyard and husband, David of Maryville; Michael and June Oakley of Knoxville; The family would like to express special thanks to Eugene Cosmah III and wife, Lindsey. You are family. Your love, compassion and support made this journey so much better. You were always there when there was no one, telling me you would look after my wife, and lifted such a burden off of me and made my passing easier. Thank you so much. Special thanks to my co-workers at Koide Inc. for your thoughts and prayers. It was a pleasure working with all of you. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm in the Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Steve Hicks officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Ellejoy Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mr. A.J. Jackson, aka "Doc," 83, of Alcoa, TN, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. after fighting a battle with cancer. Born on January 8th, 1939 in Townsend, TN. The fifth child and forth son. A.J. attended Everrett High and after graduating enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed at the Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was a Hospital Corpsman and served on the USS Paul Revere in Hawaii, the Philippines, and Okinawa, Japan. After his honorable discharge and with his love for the sea, he re-enlisted in the Naval Reserves and served active duty in Panama City, Florida. Following his military service A.J. attained a cosmetology degree at Joseph's School of Beauty where, after graduation, he continued to train others in cosmetology in Atlanta, Georgia before owning his own beauty shop in Knoxville, TN. He was a kind and loving partner to his spouse, Wanda, of fifty-five years. In his spare time A.J. loved being outside sitting on the beach in Panama City, Florida, with his toes in the sand or on his front porch taking in the scenery. He enjoyed investing time with his family and friends. Often, a high point during the week was going to the local Hardee's and visiting with his friends from high school to reminisce about the good ole days. Additionally, A.J. loved animals, especially dogs, the birds in his yard, and listening to classical music. Preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Callie Jackson, brother Roy "Bud" Edward Jackson, sister, Wanda Flo Holder, brother, Robert Jackson, nephew, James Robert Holder, Jr., and sister-in-law, Doris Faye Jackson. Survived by his wife, Wanda Louise Jackson, son Ash Jackson and daughter-in-law Heather Jackson; brother, Dewey Merle Jackson, as well as beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside service with military honors will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery located at 475 Bethel Church Road, Townsend, TN 37882. Flowers can be sent to Click Funeral Home, Inc. at 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, TN 37771. Clickfuneralhome.com
Michael Lee Linginfelter, 53, of Alcoa died on October 02, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Davin Warren Risher, 44, of Maryville died on October 02, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.