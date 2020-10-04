Robert Edward “Eddie” Box, born December 18, 1945 in Rafter TN, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Robert was born in Rafter, TN, & served in the Vietnam War as a US Marine. He owned R.E.B. Equipment, TN Mountain Landscaping, and Tennessee Mountain Pumping. He was a lifelong member of Rafter Friends Church, a lifetime member of The Marine Corps League Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Detachment #924 and American Legion Post 0013. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Belcher Gourley, stepdad Junior Gourley, brother Lester Box, brothers-in-law David Howell and Jimmy Whitehead. He is survived by wife Kim Howell Box, daughters and sons-in-law, Alexandra & Seth French of Dandridge and Elizabeth & Drew Mays of Riceville; sister Juanita Whitehead & niece Darlene Vineyard of Maryville; mother-in-law Maxine Howell and father-in-law Jimmy Howell of Greer, SC; brother-in-law Michael Howell & family of Taylors, SC and sister- in-law Rachel Rashad & family of PA. The family will receive friends at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Six Mile Rd, Maryville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM with the funeral service immediately following with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rafter Friends Church, Tellico Plains, TN. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Rafter Friends Church Cemetery Fund, 2135 Rafter Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385 or PayPal Account-paypal.me/rafterfriendschurch. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com
Betty Jean Stephens Holliman-age 91 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, August Harold Holliman; parents, John and Thelma Stephens; sisters, Gladys Johnson, Janice Kizer, and Dorothy Reed; brothers, Bud and Dallas Stephens. Survivors include her children James Holliman (Mary), Robert Holliman (Timi), Donny Holliman (Rachel), Jon Holliman (Stacy), Lisa Reed (Donny), Norm Holliman (Christi); 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Ray Stephens (Grace), Vernon Stephens (Marty); sisters, Velma Tucker (Kenneth), Martha Queener, Sandy Carter (Jimmy); several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and funeral services to follow at 6:00PM with Rev. Kenneth Tucker officiating. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required for those in attendance. Family and friends will meet 11:00AM Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery for the interment with Rev. Greg Long officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Bonnie Kate Ingram, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 3, 2020. She is retired from Palm Beach, and a member at Dutch Valley Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents A.C. and Ida Ingram, brother Samuel, and sister Gladys. Bonnie is survived by brother Jack (Iris) Ingram, special nieces and nephew Elaine Watkins, Dena McCown and Stan Ingram (Mary), as well as several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM graveside service at Ft. Sumter Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Rev. John Holland officiating. The family would like to give a special thanks to Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their great care of Bonnie while she was there. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Ruth Bettesue Teffeteller Mogridge, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Brookdale Sandy Springs with her devoted husband of 65 years by her side. She was a lifelong resident of Blount County, and of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Teffeteller and Moda Shepherd; son, Dan Quinn Feezell; and siblings, Ralph Teffeteller, Dorothy Bunch, Barbara Hightower, Geraldine Kelly, Shirley Whitehead, Helen Eleanor Hicks, and Nelly Burris. She is survived by her loving husband, Jake Mogridge; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Rocky Montgomery; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Jonathan and Melissa Montgomery; granddaughter, Caitlin Montgomery; great grandchildren, Darian and Charles Chappell; many beautiful nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Hazel Tipton, several cousins, friends, and half siblings, Patricia Fay Johnson, Sonya Shepherd, Judy Willard, and Jerry Shepherd. Until her declining health made it impossible, she dearly loved going to church, spending time with family and friends, shopping til she dropped while wearing blue jeans and her much loved cowboy boots, and experimenting with ethnic foods. She found great comfort in spending time on the sofa with her loyal dog, Tulip. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at the pavilion in Grandview Cemetery at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, October 6 with Rev. Darrell Croft officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
