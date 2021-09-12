Deanna Kay Glandon, 51, passed from this world to her heavenly abode, Sept. 8, 2021. She was born June 17, 1970, to Gary and JoAnn Lindsey. She was a graduate of Heritage High School. She had a love for crafts and was good at all she attempted. She put her heart and soul into helping others and her work. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. Deanna will be sadly missed by many friends, cousins and family. She leaves behind her parents, her son, Nathan Glandon, her daughter, Brooke, her son-in-law, Jamie McTaggart and her grandchildren — “lovingly known as her pops” Racheal, Taylor and Ryan McTaggart. A dear friend — her adopted sister — Anne Sweat. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:30pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the Smith chapel. Following the visitation family and friends will assemble at 3:00 pm at Laurel Bank Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Condolences may be shared through Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandcremation.com
Flora Faye Dunn Day Bone Pressley, age 87, of Friendsville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a waitress, school bus driver, worked for the United States Postal Service, and was a veteran of the United States Navy. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Faye Clune; son, William Emerson Bone; parents, Adelbert Dunn, Sr, and Lillian Day; brother, Pearly Dunn. Survivors include: her husband, Dewey Pressley; Children and spouses, Donald Bone, Jr. (Jona), Daniel Bone (Vicki), Sandy McLain (Timothy Allen, Sr.), Vickie Stocchi; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; Siblings, Adelbert Dunn, Jr., James Dunn, Fran Cummings; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Wendy Frank and Joe Hedrick. The funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, with Rev. Raymond Clore officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kitchens Cemetery, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156 & American Legion Post 106. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
David Eugene Reeves, 72 of Maryville, passed away early Wednesday morning September 8, 2021. Dave was an avid golfer and talented musician. His love for music began as a small child and continued throughout his life. He was a Tenor in the Knoxville Choral Society and an active member at Fairview United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and was one of the original members of the Faithful Men. He lived a life of service as a psychiatrist nurse at Peninsula Hospital and Cornerstone of Recovery. He had a natural gift for helping others heal from mental illness and addiction. This heart of service carried over to all aspects of his life. He was a true family man who loved fiercely and dedicated his life to his children, grandchildren, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother (Frances Bratton), father (John Henry), and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Caleb Reeves and wife Achley, daughter Maiah Bevans and husband Brian, grandchildren Thomas, Austin, Jaxon, Monk, and Elena, sisters Virginia and Kay, and longtime friends Wendy Pitts Reeves and Bob and Ann Glenn. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Fairview United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Rev. Mickey Rainwater and Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ona Agnes Campbell Taylor, 96, of Maryville, died Sept. 11, 2021. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.