Faith Taylor Hall, 25, of Maryville, died on Aug. 14. A celebration in honor of Faith’s life will take place 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at 916 McBrayer Lane, Maryville. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com.
Charles Ray Hayes age 74 of Maryville passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife Donna Hayes. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. Harley Arwood officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Dowell Marvin Spires, age 82, peacefully entered heaven on September 12, 2020. He was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church and retiree of Alcoa Aluminum Company. Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Jennie Merle Spires, and brother, Ronald Gene Spires. Survived by wife of 58 years, LaVonne McCall Spires; children Sabrina (Steve) Diggs and Tim Spires; grandchildren Meagan (Gage) Titlow, Brittany Wall, Madison and Tyler Spires, Adam (Arbor) and Abby Diggs; great-grandchild Braveston Silas Titlow; and sister Charlotte Wolfe. A special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice. Arrangements will be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th from 8am-4pm, call at your convenience. Graveside service will be at Pine Grove Church Cemetery on Wednesday, September 16th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pine Grove Church Cemetery c/o Peggy French, 308 Henry Lane, Greenback, TN 37742. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Michael Wayne Summerfield was called home, Friday September 11, 2020. Mike grew up in North Liberty, Indiana and was a 1967 graduate of North Liberty High School. Waiting on him with open arms were his son, Sean Stephen, his daughter, Brenice Lynn, his parents, Alfred “Al” and Lillian Summerfield and his brother, Bruce. He left behind his wife, Cindy Summerfield; children, Michelle Summerfield Workman and son-in-law Jeff, Tanya Summerfield Jones; grandchildren, Jorden, Hailee, Mason, Gentry, and Ramey; great grandchildren, Aaliyah and Weston; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Katlyn, Josh, Matthew, Lindsey, Stephanie; brother, Mark and wife, Kim Summerfield; and so, so many others that loved him and will miss him deeply. A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Shed at Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson. At 7:00 pm there will be a time of reflection of Mike’s life where family and friends will share stories. The family would like to say a special thank you to Scott Maddux and his Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson “family” for their outpouring of friendship and love of Mike. His presence will be truly missed. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
