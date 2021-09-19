Rodney Lee Crowder, 48, our beloved son, brother and friend of Greenback, TN passed away on September 13th, 2021. He was born August 8th, 1973, in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of Pellissippi State. He attended the University of TN and enjoyed learning about aviation and studying law. Rodney was generous by nature and often would help anyone or any animal in need. He loved to surprise his mom or sisters with little things often and to stop by for a surprise visit. He loved his family and he was so very loved and will forever be in our hearts and missed beyond measure. Rodney is preceded in death by his father Claude Lee Crowder, nephews Michael Estes, Ryan Knight and niece Erica Estes. He is survived by his mother, Mary Sue Crowder; sisters: Lisa Crowder, Susan Knight (Rick), Cathy Gartin, Carol Castaneda (Art); nieces Kara Knight, Catrina Gartin, nephews Chesley Gartin, Maddox Williams and Grayson Knight. A private service will be on Wednesday September 22, 2021, at Cremation by Grandview.
Patricia Kelley Duncan, 74, of Walland passed away September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents: Bill Kelley and Mae Williams. She is survived by son; Anthony Duncan, sister and brother-in-law: Leesa and Steve McGill, granddaughter: Bella, nephews: Matthew and Michael McGill, and great nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30 pm at Keeble’s Chapel with Reverend John Whitehead officiating. Condolences may be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Harrison Arthur “Art” Jackson, age 76, of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by beloved son Michael “Mike” Jackson, his father and mother Robert S Jackson and Mamie L Jackson Paine, sisters Barbara Jackson Soeurt and Jennie Jackson Fagg, and brother Vernon Jackson. He is survived by his son Steve Jackson (Monique), daughter Teresa Jackson Morton (David), ex-wife Carolyn Jackson, grandsons Shane and Chase Jackson, granddaughters Elizabeth and Emily Morton and Macy Jackson, and special friend Kay Carter and her dog Gabby. Art also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends and long-time co-workers. A 1962 graduate of Everett High school, Art enjoyed a life-long career in the hardware business. He began his career selling hardware for Belknap Hardware, and soon thereafter purchased an interest in a hardware store in Rock Springs, Georgia, where he managed the business for a short time. Art most recently enjoyed a 45-year career as a salesman for House Hasson Hardware, where he won the “Million Dollar Sales” award numerous times. Art retired from House Hasson Hardware in January 2018. Even after retirement he stayed in close contact with many of his customers. Art will be remembered as a man who loved his family with all his heart and would do anything to help his fellow man. He was a dedicated father who working tirelessly to provide for his family. He had a compassionate heart and a strong faith and was a member of Springview Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and always looked forward to the annual Labor Day gathering at his cabin on the lake. Art most enjoyed providing for and helping his family and although he loved joking and teasing family members, he was also the first to arrive with a hug in time of sorrow or a helping hand in time of need and never parted ways without a hug and an “I love you”. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Mortuary (Trinity Chapel) on Monday, September 20, 2021, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Pastor Ben Ward of Springview Baptist Church will officiate at the memorial service on Monday evening, and at the graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Art had recently joined the Springview Blessing Box committee providing food for the community, therefore the family requests that any memorial contributions in Art’s name be made to the Blessing Box ministry of Springview Baptist Church, 4220 US Highway 411 South Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Billy Ray Nuchols Sr. age 88, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home September 18, 2021. He was born in Maryville, TN, and attended Maryville High School until he was called into the army his sophomore year. He proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War and received his honorable discharge in 1955. He enjoyed Maryville High School Football, Tennessee Vols, Atlanta Braves, and Nascar. His parents, Andy and Margaret Nuchols, wife Della Mae Nuchols, grandsons Derek Nuchols and Buddy Wilburn, great great grandson Jonah Simerely and his loyal dog Peanut, preceded Bill in death. He is survived by his daughter Linda McGeorge, his sons Bo (Susan) and Ronnie (Dorie) Nuchols, and daughter Sharon Holman. His brothers Ed, JD, Bob, and David (Tammy) Nuchols and sisters Helen Goins and Shirley Long. Grandchildren Candy (Michael) Fagg, Tonya (Brian) Wilburn, Chelsey (Tanner) Caylor, Matthew (Heather) Thompson, Alisha (Matthew) Huling, Bridget (Michael) Long, Rondalyn (Jason) Chaussey, Justin (Stephanie) Holman, and Ronnie Holman Jr. and twenty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and his faithful friends Debbie Lauderdale and Chris Dewitt. A celebration of Billy’s Life will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 7:00 P.M at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Nuchols officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00P.M. Procession will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9:00A.M from McCammon-Ammons-Click to Russell’s Cemetery for the graveside service with Pastor JD Nuchols officiating. Special thanks to Blount Hospice, Julie George, Heather Davis, and Barrett Loope . www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Minnie Jean Thompson Phillips, age 75, of Maryville passed away, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Willie D. (Danny) Phillips, parents, and other family members. Survived sons and daughters in law, Brian and Kristi L. Phillips, Marty and Beth Phillips, Richie and Kristi S. Phillips; grandchildren, Aaron and Kayle Phillips, Noah Phillips, Bryson Phillips, Summer Smith, Landon Bledsoe, C.J. Tarwater, A.J. Tarwater, Logan Morton and Matt Carver; great grandchildren, Sadie Phillips, Emma Phillips, Kelli Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Mathis Galyon, Venus Smith, Elizabeth Tarwater, Faith Tarwater; sister in law, Sally Lambert; brother and sister in law, Ernie and Mary Phillips, Faye Riden, JoAnn Thompson, Wayne and Sharon Phillips; life long friend, Patsy Hall. I love you boys, grandkids more than anything in the world. When it comes to my boys and grandkids, I have been truly blessed. I have also been blessed by my heavenly father, by being saved by the marvelous grace of God and receiving God as my Lord and Savior I have eternal life. Just think for the first time since I was 14 years old, I am with my momma and my husband. Graveside service and interment 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Shady Grove Cemetery Rev. Tyson McKeehan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Bennett Leroy Purkey, 80, of Maryville, died Sept. 18, 2021. Bennett Leroy Purkey, 80 of Louisville, passed away Saturday Sept. 18th 2021. He is survived by his children, Charles “Tootie” Purkey, Soletha “Tia” Gilbert “Tim Lentz” and Roma Lee Latham “John Burchfield”, 12 Grandchildren, Danny Latham, Freddie Latham, Sydney Latham “ Derick Kelley” Lyndsey Latham, Kenzie Sudman “Logan Morton”, Kassidy Sudman “ Vincent Hughes”, Jerika Sudman “Brandon Ledford”, Jacquelyn Sudman, Scott Sudman III , Stone Sudman, Kelsey & Bodie Burkhalter”and Kristin McMurray. 10 great grand children, Bo Kelley, Holley Mingie, Akiralynn Latham, Peyton Latham-Harris, Lily Burkhalter, Mason Brown, Neveah Burkhalter, Kinley Burkhalter, Nova Burkhalter and Ryder Hughes and 3 loving sisters, Wilma Simerly, Regina & Tommy Anderson and Teresa Locklear and Several Nieces and Nephews that he loved very dearly and life long best friend Jimmy Weaver. We will have a burial service; the family and friends will meet at Louisville Cemetery on September 21st at 2pm for graveside funeral services.
Sue Clabough Wright, daughter of Susie Ledbetter and Charlie Clabough passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. She was the 3rd oldest of her 11 siblings and the eldest living one. She was born October 26, 1930, in White Oak Sinks. Sue became interested in healthcare as a young girl after hearing the stories of how her grandmother, Lurana Shields Ledbetter helped women in the Cove give birth. She was a registered nurse for close to 50 years and loved caring for people. Her passion was helping babies into this world. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting and quilting. She loved her family and was a wonderful mother to her children and faithful and loving wife. Preceded in death by her husband David K. Wright; parents, Charlie and Susie Clabough; sister, Ann Brickey; brothers, James and Carl Clabough; granddaughter, Rebekah Wright. Survivors include her sons, David Wright (Song) and Charles E. Wright (Deborah); daughters, Jacqueline Flanagin (Roger) and Jennifer Wright; seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters. Friends may call at their convenience Monday, September 20, 2021, from 9:00 am until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
