Peggy Jane Lee Blevins, 78 of Maryville, beloved wife of Jerry Blevins, left this world peacefully at her home with her family at her bed side. Born in May 26, 1942, in Madisonville, TN, the daughter of the late Gertrude Atkins Lee and Robert Taylor Lee, Jr. Daughter-in-law of the late Stanley and Mary Blevins of Sweetwater, TN Graduated from Madisonville High School class of 1960. Graduated with honors from Hiwassee College in 1962. Peggy and Jerry married on March 16, 1962. They have resided in Maryville TN for the last 52 years. Peggy was employed at South Central Bell as a telephone operator. Then at Blount National Bank as a receptionist. Jerry and Peggy started and worked side by side at Blevins Paint Center for 38 years. Peggy suffered from a lifelong battle CMT Type 1A where she succumbed to complications that eventually took her life. Peggy loved the Lord with all her heart. She was still witnessing and singing His praises up until her last day. Peggy was a lifetime member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Peggy had a passion for the handicap and shut-ins. Peggy loved to read, knit, travel, watch her favorite TV shows, go to church, and spend time with family and friends. Her greatest joys were her sons and grandchildren. Survived by her husband of 58 1/2 years, Jerry Blevins, Sons: Jay (Lisa) and Scott (Mary) all of Maryville, TN. Her cherished grandchildren: Macy (Tyler) Issacs, Daniel (Kelsey) Blevins, Jessica and (Grant) Gentry and Jacob Blevins all of Maryville, TN and great grandchild Aiden Thomason. Sister Barbara (George) Marcu of Killen, Alabama. Brother Robert Joe Lee (Elaine) Florida and sister Cheryl Lee of Knoxville TN, Several nieces and nephews. Many special friends who have enriched her life and were faithful to her for many years. A special thank you to Dr Britton Bishop, Dr Harold Cates and Dr. Ousama Dabbagh, and Blount Discount for their many years of wonderful care. Also, to Amedisys Hospice Care for end of life care. All these establishments went above and beyond for Peggy. The family will have a Celebration of Life from 5 pm — 7 pm Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Smithview Pavilion with a service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Greg Long and Rev. Morris Anderson officiating. The family will then assemble at Grandview Pavilion for a Graveside Service and Entombment on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 am. Friends may call at their convenience on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9 am — 5 pm and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9 am — 2 pm. Please in lieu of flowers make your donations in memory of Peggy Blevins to CMTA Research P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19026. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Hannum, 73, of Alcoa, died on September 18, 2020. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Wilma K. Hardin, age 75, of Maryville, formerly of Vonore, passed away 6:10 A.M. Saturday, September, 19, 2020 at Summit View of Rocky Top. Survivors, daughter & fiancé, Amanda K. Kittle & Skip Hill, Son, Randall W. Russell, Grandchildren, Ethan Kittle, Derek Russell, Autumn Hill, Jillian Hill, Nancy Churchill, Brothers & sisters-in-law, Hut Jones, Mickey & Betty Jones, Mack & Karen Jones, Nephews, Virgil Lynn Jones, Tim Jones, Several other relatives & friends, Step-daughters, Kay Baker, Loretta Cash, Preceded in death by fiancé, Thomas Baker, parents, Virgil & Carrie Davis Jones, several sisters & brothers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You are welcomed to sign the guestbook at biereleyhale.com. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
James E. “Jim” Huffstetler, 82, Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Katherine Porter Huffstetler; brother, Bill Huffstetler; father-in-law, T.W. Baugh Jr. Survivors include his wife, Kathy; children, Amanda, Ashley, Gwen and Jimmy; grandchildren, Chloe, Kyra, Rebekah, James, Matthew and Jeremiah; 12 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Nancy Baugh; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 1:00 P.M. Monday at Grandview Cemetery for a graveside service with Dr. Jerry Russell officiating. Friends may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Sunday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior Project. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Kathie Lynn Crabtree Ledbetter went home to our Lord peacefully Saturday morning at 9:34 AM, after her strong battle with cancer. She was a wonderful wife, amazing mother and gracious ammie. Preceded in death by parents, William and Dorothy Crabtree; in law, Toye and Ruth Ledbetter; brother, Bill Crabtree; brother-in-law, Hugh Trotter and sister-in-law, Judy Brackin. Survived by loving husband of 36 years Jimmy Ledbetter; children, Daniel (Emilee), Shelby (Dylan) and Megan; grandchildren, Chase, Rachel, Lily, Kailee and Ryder; her wonderful sister, Norma Trotter; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the angels of 5 east at Blount Memorial Hospital and the angels with hospice care. There will be a private graveside and interment service. Due to the Covid Pandemic a celebration of life will be held on a later date. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
John G. Niethammer Jr. died at his home on September 18 at age 82. He was born on February 21, 1938, to John and Margie Niethammer and grew up in Paterson, New Jersey. After graduating in 1956 from Passaic Valley High School, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. while in D.C., he met his future wife Betty Freshour of Parrottsville, TN. John moved to Maryville, TN, in 1960 to raise his family and start long career in US Government contracting. He eventually became owner and president at Valley Apparel LLC. A company with Manufacturing facilities in Knoxville and Clinton. He served in various leadership roles in the American Apparel and Footwear Association. Working alongside his son Jeffrey and 3 grandsons, John enjoyed work and was still active at the office. He was a member at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. John loved his wife and family. His strong and steadfast Christian leadership was a benchmark for his sons and their families. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed many rounds at Green Meadow Country Club, Palm Desert California and Hilton Head Island. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Walter. John is survived by Betty his wife of 61 years; sons, Dr. John G. Niethammer III ( Diane) and Jeffrey D. Niethammer (Monica); grandchildren, Michelle Large (Chris), Matthew Niethammer (Amanda), Meredith Buckner (Josh), Justin Niethammer (Jordan), Mark Niethammer (Kali), Kevin Niethammer (Emma), Chelsea Braswell (John Mark), and Gabe Bivens; and 12 great grandchildren. Friends may come by at their convenience from 8am to 7pm Monday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 220 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations should be made in memory of John to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Pleasant Grove Building Fund, Samaritan’s Purse or KARM. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Nancy Rebecca Mahan Orr, age 84, of Maryville, passed away Saturday September 20, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a paper carrier for the Maryville Daily Times for 25 years and a cashier for McNutt Oil for 6 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Orr; son, Stephen Orr; sisters, Judy Christenberry and Linda Sue Petak. Survivors include her sons, Mike Orr and wife Susan, Mark Orr and wife Debbie; 7 grandchildren, Several great grandchildren; sister, Debbie Mintz and husband Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Theresa Orr; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruth Dugger, Betty Parker, Teresa Tipton Stewart & Charlie; longtime neighbor and friend, Margaret Stapleton. The family will receive friends Tuesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. Family and friends will meet at Grandview Cemetery 9:00 AM Wednesday for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Ronald Charles Ownsby, 79, of Maryville, died on September 20, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McCammonmmons-Click Funeral Home.
