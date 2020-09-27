Dal Anderson, age 95, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Farragut TN. He was born in Friendsville on October 8, 1924, graduated from Blount County schools, and resided in Louisville TN for many years. He retired from ALCOA as a laboratory analyst. Dal was a WW II veteran, honorably discharged from the Army 6th Armored Division of the Third Army in 1945. He served in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany (Battle of the Bulge) as a messenger for the defense platoon for which he received The European Theater Of Operations US Army Certificate of Merit. Other honors awarded were five campaign medals, including the Purple Heart. Dal was a member of St. Mark’s UMC in Louisville TN. Dal was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia Jeffries Anderson, father Arthur Anderson, mother Sarah Orr Anderson, brothers Arnold, Orvin and Bob and sister Bernice Porter, as well as son-in-law Jack Glover. He is survived by his daughters Toni Glover, Lori (Andrew) Sexton, and son Jeffrey (Donna) Anderson. He also leaves grandsons Brandon (Melissa) Glover, Austin (Eden) Glover, Curtis Glover, Thomas (Kayla) Sexton and great grandsons Anderson and Max Glover. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark’s UMC, 3359 Louisville Road, Louisville TN 37777. Dal will lie in state at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville TN 37801 on Monday, September 28 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 29 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call at their convenience. A graveside service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sherwood Chapel at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa TN 37701 for those who wish to attend. Restrictions will apply in regard to mask wearing and social distancing. Online condolences may be left at www.mccammonammonsclick.com. While we are heartbroken at the loss of this good and gentle man, we know that the love he gave to all of us will never dim. A life well-lived, he showed his family the way to move through the world..
Shirley Henry, age 84, of Walland, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Della Garner; brothers, Audley, Herman, Ed, Ronnie, and David Garner; sisters, Ann Burchfield, Cleo Davis, and Catherine Hawn. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Willard Henry; son, Rob Henry and Kim; son and daughter-in-law, Greg (Melanie) Henry; grandchildren, Alex and Elysa; Spencer and Chelsea; Alice, Ashten, and Julia Henry; great grandchildren, Kylie, Karter, Gabe, and Charlotte Henry; sister, Agnes (J.A.) Romines; brother, Doug (Susan) Garner; sister-in-law, JoAnn Garner; brother-in-law, Brickey Hawn; special family, Rick and Laura Jenkins; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Ceremony will be 7:00PM, Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with the Rev. Robert Burns officiating. Interment will be 11:00 AM Tuesday at Old Chilhowee Cemetery, Seymour. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday at Dotson Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories — www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Chrissie Jean Long age 85 of Knoxville passed away September 26, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Ball Road Baptist Church, Knoxville and was preceded in death by her husband, John Long Sr.; mother and father, Gertrude and Clyde Turpin; brother and sisters. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Tim Salley; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Sherry Long; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elizabeth and Don Parsons, Shirley and Harold Hartness. Graveside services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Tim Salley officiating. Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
