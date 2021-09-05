Helen Ray Rowan Click age 84 of Maryville passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Shannondale of Maryville. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Maryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Victor and Grace Fielder Huffstetler Rowan. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Tom Click; children, Michael (Moe) and Suzanne Click, Katherine and Donnie Poteet; grandchildren, Logan and Rachel Click, Ryan and Maggie Click, Ashley Poteet, Patrick and Laura Poteet; great-grandchildren, Emmaline and Sonnie Kate Click; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Quida Click; special friend, Charlene Adams. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Shannondale, Amedisys Hospice and Charlie Barton for bringing monthly communion. Friends may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Due to COVID a private family service will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Bobby R. Everett, age 80 of Maryville, passed away, Friday, September 3, 2021, at home. A life-long Blount County resident, his education included Everett High School, class of ‘59 and the University of Tennessee’s College of Agriculture. Bobby began his career as dairyman and farmer on the family farm, known as the Bonnie Vista Farms, where he earned numerous awards. His interest in farming continued as a collector of farm equipment, antique treasures and a multitude of faithful friends. He was a devoted member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Pleasant Grove Cemetery committee, and the Happy Helpers Sunday school Class. Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve Christen, and his parents, Max and Myrtle Everett. He is survived by lifelong friend, Marilyn Willocks; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Everett and Doug Blair; brother and sister-in law, Bill and Kay Everett; stepson Everett Christen and wife Ashli; nephews and spouses: Lynn & Shannon Everett and Ed & Angie Everett; grandchildren and grand nephews and nieces, Reyla Blair, Spencer Christen, Max,Will and Anna Kate Everett. A special thank you to the staff of Blount Memorial Hospice, Blount Memorial Hospital, and caregivers Amy and Phillip Russell. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021, 10 a.m. in an outdoor tent at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3637 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Friends may visit at their convenience on Sunday, September 5th, 10:00AM-4:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. All are welcome Monday afternoon at The Shop. Bobby’s love of flowers are welcome as graveside memorials. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3637 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville 37804 or Carpenters Campground Cemetery Fund, 3530 Best Road, Maryville 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Bennie Frye, age 89, of Townsend passed away August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Ben Frye. She will be sadly missed by her husband of 71 years, Bill Frye; son, Steve Frye; grandsons, Jake, Erin, and Gage; daughter-in-law, Lainie; niece, Diane and husband, Jerry Teaster; nephews, Mike and Dawn Wheeler, Johnny and Ceila Wheeler; sisters-in-law, Colleen Huskey, Marcia and Lewis Messick, Judy and Melvin Hembree; brothers-in-law, Roger and Vickie Frye and Winfield and Relda Frye. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Caylors Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Darren Wiggington officiating.
James “Jim” Rondal Salley, age 59, passed away on September 4, 2021. He was born to Lois Amelia Salley and Randal Lorn Salley in Denver, Colorado on March 13, 1962. He grew up in Maryville, Tennessee, where he had many adventures with friends, loved to fish, and learned his lifelong craft of carpentry. As a young adult he loved to travel and went to many places. He moved to Spokane, Washington in 1987 where he built a successful carpentry business, Salley’s Custom Woodwork. He enjoyed many hobbies like golfing, boating, fishing, hunting with his bird dog Livvy, and making things out of wood. Everywhere Jim went, he lit up the room with his big smile, boisterous laugh and jokes. After many years in Spokane, he rekindled a relationship with his former sweetheart in Tennessee, Deborah. They married in 2006 and moved back to Tennessee together in 2013. He is preceded in death by his father Randal Lorn Salley. He is survived by his wife Deborah Keller Salley, his mother Lois Salley, brother Mike Salley, sister Virginia Mcdermott, his two daughters Jamie Salley and Kaitlin Salley, his three grandkids Ema Salley, Isabel Garcia, and Julian Garcia, and four nieces, along with many other friends and family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5:00pm — 7:00pm at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Michael Lynn Satterfield, age 66 of Friendsville, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 1, 2021, at his home. He was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church for 28 years. He loved the Lord and sharing his personal testimony with everyone he talked to. Mike served in the jail ministry where he preached, witnessed, and lead countless people to Christ. He retired from the City of Alcoa landfill with 35 years of service. His greatest joys in life were church, family, sports and cheering on his beloved Tennessee Vols. Preceded in death by his father, Dillard Satterfield; grandparents, Sam and Kettie Capps and McKinley and Icie Satterfield. Survived by his mother, Sue Satterfield; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Vicki Satterfield, Randy and Betsy Satterfield; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Mark Tipton; nieces, Ashley and Mike Murr, Britney and Toby Dykes, Taylor and Brent Allen, Shaina Brookshire, Amanda and Cliff Hill; nephew, Aaron Tipton; great nieces, McKinna, Ella, and Presleigh Murr, and Millie Kate Allen; great nephews, Trent and Garrett Lockhart, Jayden and Jonathan Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 910 Walker School Road, Maryville, TN 37803. The family requests that all who attend the service please social distance and wear masks. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 7, 2021, for Graveside Service and Interment at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Rebecca June Stevens, Born April 12, 1998, deceased September 3, 2021. Rebecca was born in 1998 on Easter Sunday. Her journey here has always been one with Jesus. She has always had the love of her church family at Carpenters Campground U.M.C. She was baptized by Pastor Kenny Tucker and will be missed by several of the elders there. At age 23, Rebecca went home to her heavenly father. She was a native of Blount County. She has a big family that will miss her dearly. Our sweet Becca-boo has been a bright light leading the way and that light will shine on in our hearts. She has helped those in the medical community that has served her so well over the years. She will be truly missed but is now free. Her surviving family is as follows; parents, Doyle and Michelle Stevens; brother, Jacob Stevens; grandparents, Kenneth and Meredith Wilburn; aunt, Theresa Gresham; uncle, Dwayne Gresham; several cousins and great aunts. A special thanks to Dr. Atchley at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, Maxim Home Health, Ann Swaney, and staff at Carpenters Campground U.M.C. Friends may visit at their convenience from 8:00am-12:00pm Tuesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. The service will be private. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
