James Andrew "Jim" Brown, Jr., born May 1, 1947, and lifetime resident of Blount County, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. Jim served in the Tennessee Army National Guard and worked for over 30 years as the manager of the Tennessee Vocational Training Center in Maryville. He is preceded in death by parents, James Andrew (Andy) and Lois "Ma" Brown of the Forest Hill community in Blount County. Jim is survived by brothers, Larry Brown (Ann) of Oak Ridge, TN, Wayne Brown (Cathy) of Knoxville, TN; nephew, Justin Brown (Alicia) of Louisville, KY; nieces, Amy Blackman (Brian) of Fayetteville, AR, Kim Giles (Matt) of Knoxville, TN, Robin Cochran (Marcus) of Omaha, NE; 4 grand nephews; 5 grand nieces. Due to covid concerns, the family will not have a visitation service but friends may come to the funeral home and leave condolences on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM and on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Online condolences may be left on the tribute page at the funeral home website. Additionally, it was Jim's request that "Blessed Assurance" be sung at his funeral. Since the funeral service will be private, the family encourages friends to request that hymn be a part of a near future service in their home church in honor of Jim's memory. A private service will be led by Rev. Jerry Mantooth and Rev. Bob Dalton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your home church or favorite charity in Jim's name. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Annabelle Jean Garner, age 84, of Walland, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Jean was a member of Keeble Missionary Baptist Church and worked at Elkmont. Preceded in death by her husband, Adam Garner, Jr.; parents, William and Kathern Hatcher; brother, Robert Hatcher; sisters, Ruth Christopher, Iona Killan, Nina Mare Brewer. Survived by sons, Dale Garner, Ethan and Tammy Garner; daughter, Jeannine King; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 10:00 AM for graveside service and interment Monday, August 16, 2021, at Ellejoy Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Don Allen Hill, age 85, of Maryville, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Lorene Hill; children, Tammy, Rhonda, and Scott; several grandchildren; step sons, Carl and Stanley; sister, Leona. Family and friends will meet 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mt. View Church of Christ Cemetery for graveside service and interment, Rev. Bill Dixon officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Shirley Kimsey-Trotter passed away on August 11, 2021. She was a born again Christian and a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Shirley loved the Lord Jesus Christ. Preceded in death by husband, C. Ross Trotter; parents, Claude and Mildred Felker; brothers, Dan and Earl Felker, niece Becky Felker and nephew Mike Felker. She is survived by son, Greg Bales; daughter Kaye; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Donnie Luckel; nieces, Dana Felker-Crabtree, Donna Felker; nephew, Dennis Felker; granddaughter, Alicia Edge; two great grandchildren, Wyman and Bryce Fain; two stepsons and wives, Allen and Becky Trotter, and Phil and Johanna Trotter; two step-grandchildren, Evan and Allison Trotter. Receiving of friends and family will be on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, 2829 Rennoc Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918 from 4:00 pm until 7:30 pm Monday, with a Chapel Service to follow at 7:30 pm. Friends and Family will meet on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:45 for a 11:00 am Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com Christ is King!
Stephen Eugene Owenby (Steve), age 61, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, August 11, 2021. He was a caring, wise old soul with a narrow stubborn streak. He loved the Lord and his family deeply. Steve is preceded in death by: mother & father, Dorthea & Carl Owenby; and mother-in-law & father-in-law, Anna & Curtis Tudor. He is survived by: loving wife, Susan Tudor Owenby; sons, Andrew "Drew" Owenby, Cole Owenby; brothers, Ed (Wanda) Owenby, Doug (Kristel) Owenby; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Rocky (Erin) Norman, Harper & Abel Norman, Caleb (Tiffany) Owenby, Lily, Daniel, Clara Owenby, Ali (Lance) Anderson, Luke & Dean Anderson, Bryce, Tyler Owenby, Gabbie, Zack Furches; sister-in-law, Patty Tudor; brothers-in-law, Steve (Freda) Tudor, Garry (Donna) Tudor; too many nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces and nephews on Tudor side of family to name but Steve loved each of them dearly. He is also survived by Aunt Betty Jo Bryant, Aunt Van Fielden, Aunt Sue Brothers, and Uncle Robert Owenby; many cousins and friends. Cannot leave out his snuggle buddy Bob & his 4 legged girlfriend Leia who miss him terribly. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM with Rev. Doug Fielden officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mrs. Bonnie Jane Jackson Rives, affectionately known to her grandchildren as "B," passed away peacefully at her home in Hoover, Alabama on August 12, 2021. Bonnie was born on April 27, 1945, in Maryville, Tennessee, and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where she met the love of her life, Joseph Boyd Rives, III. She later graduated from the George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, and worked as an elementary school teacher in Nashville for several years until she moved to Hoover, Alabama in 1970. Bonnie had an amazing voice, with which she graced the sanctuaries of Oakmont Presbyterian and later Shades Valley Presbyterian for many years, as well as the weddings of her children. She was also a talented painter and musician, and taught both piano and art lessons to many students during her time in Hoover. Bonnie was the loving mother of three children, Julie, Mendy, and John, whom she loved fiercely, and was an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts of America, Troop 305, and the Jefferson County Swim Council. Bonnie later used her creative talents with her best friend and partner Dean Breeden as an interior designer, and she was also an incredible gardener. Bonnie was preceded in her death by her father, Meredith Wayne Jackson, her mother, Alma Davis Jackson, and her brother Jack. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Joseph Boyd Rives, III; her daughter Julie Rives Smith (Carlo) of Maryville, Tennessee, her daughter Mendy Rives Turnipseed (Robbie) of Mobile, Alabama, and her son John Christian Rives (Sumner) of Birmingham, Alabama. Bonnie was blessed with grandchildren in her life, Benjamin, Daniel and Sarah Smith; Jack, Coleman and Drew Turnipseed; and Kathryn, Davis and William Rives. Due to the current rise in Covid cases, the family will hold a graveside service for Bonnie on Sunday, August 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Southern Heritage Cemetery, in Pelham, Alabama, and will hold a memorial service for Bonnie at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Shades Valley Presbyterian Church, 2305 Montevallo Road, Birmingham, AL 35223. Bonnie had an infectious personality, and leaves her family and friends with a lifetime of cherished memories. The Lord has gained a beautiful voice for his Choir of Angels. Rest in Peace, B.
Sam E. Suttles, age 85, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord early Friday, August 13, 2021, due to injuries from a car accident. Born in Sevier County July 26, 1936. He was a member of Piney Level Baptist Church. Sam was the owner and operator of Sam Suttles Heating & Cooling. He started his career in HVAC while living in Florida. He moved his wife and 3 toddlers to Florida to find work in the early 60s. Went to night school while working and learned the trade he would continue until retirement. After moving back to Tennessee in the mid-60s, he worked for Connaster Heating and Cooling until he was able to purchase the service side of the business. He continued with HVAC with service, repair, and new and replacement unit installation under Sam Suttles Heating and Cooling until he retired and gave the business to his sons. Most people would say Sam was generous to a fault, an extremely hard worker and loved to talk to anyone, anytime. He loved to fish and take trips "over the mountain". He was an avid reader and has been busy reading the Bible through a chapter at a time. He also loved "seek a work" and "find-a-word" puzzle books and loved westerns both to read and watch on TV. Sam of course was a Vols fan during the good and bad times. He spent a lot of his fall time cracking black walnuts and giving them away. He referred to his shop where is worked on the walnuts as his "crack house", which caused one of the local deputies to drop-in to check it out, he loved telling that story. He made friends everywhere he went and was always ready to help. He will be missed by his Hardee's and Bojangles' gangs, where he spent most mornings and most importantly, he will be missed by his family. Preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Ella Mae Huff Suttles; brother David Suttles; infant sister Della Kay Suttles; niece Donna Hann; nephew Kent McCroskey; and loving wife of over 55 years Billie King Suttles. Survived by his loving and devoted children, Ina Kay (Chuck) Roberts of Maryville, Tony (Lisa) Suttles of Titusville, Florida, and Roger Suttles of Maryville, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Blanche McCroskey; brothers Wayne and Conley Suttles; and too many nieces, nephew, cousins and devoted friends to name including Bill Edwards and Ira Trentham. Visitation will be Saturday, August 21st, 2021, from 1 - 2 pm at Piney Level Baptist Church, service will follow at 2 pm with Pastors George Macht, Mike Boring and Bob St. John officiating. Interment at 3 pm at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville. Memorial donations may be made to Piney Level Baptist Church Building Fund or their Food Pantry at Piney Level Baptist Church, 3527 Piney Level Church Rd, Maryville, TN 37803 or any charity supporting cancer research.
Lt. Col. C. Ross Trotter (Ret'd), age 83, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. Ross was a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He served in the Army Reserve for 30 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee. He was gifted in Photography and woodwork and loved gardening, especially with herbs. He was a gifted Bible teacher and, in response to the Lord's command, has spoken daily on several radio stations, the last of which was WBCR/Alcoa. He is survived by wife, Shirley Trotter; sons and wives, Allen & Becky Trotter, Phil & Johanna Trotter from Wake Forest, NC; two grandchildren, Evan & Allison Trotter; stepson, Greg Bales; stepdaughter & husband, Shelby & Donnie Luckel of Jacksonville, FL. Friends may come by the funeral home between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 to pay their respects and sign the register book. A private service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Agnes Ayers Wilson age 91, born December 1, 1929, passed away, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the family home. Preceded in death by parents, Reba and Charlie Ayers; husband, James Wilson; sisters, Wilma Jean Ayers, Buenos Ann Patty, Geneva LeQuire; brother, Bruce Allen Ayers. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Judy Wilson, Vernon and Donna Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and William Walkingstick; sisters, Rosie Pierce, Lena Mae Jeffries, Mary Andies; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ed Ciechon; brother, James Ayers; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Sunday at Miller Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment 3:00 PM Sunday at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery Rev. Greg Howard officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Lawrence Arthur Winick, 67, of Maryville, died Aug. 09, 2021.
