Kathleen Clark Oakes, 93 of Maryville, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She graduated from Knoxville Business College and worked in administration at a local real estate office for many years. One of Kathleen’s greatest accomplishments was working on the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge. She and her husband, Lester, built their home in Fountain City where they raised their four children. They then built their retirement home in Maryville where they enjoyed the beautiful view of the Smoky Mountains they loved. Kathleen loved gardening and was very proud of her flower gardens located on the Fountain City Dogwood Trail. She was a long time member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN. Kathleen was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Edith Clark; brother, C.B. Clark Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Lester Oakes; children, Mike (Anella) Oakes, Rick (Kathryn) Oakes, Cindy (Bo) Connor, Missy (Wayne) Steffey; grandchildren, Mike (Tara) Oakes II, Ben (Shae) Connor, Lauren (Seth) Berkowitz, Shannon (Jacob) Swafford, Shawn (Alexandria) Steffey, Brianna (Dillon) Cutshaw, Chevy Oakes, Clara Oakes; great grandchildren, Mabry, Nola, Ila and Josie Connor, Harris and James Berkowitz, and Marie Swafford; sister, Betty Jo Swift of Nashville; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 30th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at noon. Rev. Emily Anderson officiating. Burial will take place after services with procession to Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Friends of the Smokies 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764 www.friendsofthesmokies.org. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
