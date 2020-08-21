George F. Clement, age 85, of Seymour, born October 14, 1934, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. George was a great husband and father. He always enjoyed living in Florida and riding his boat and building model cars. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes, daughter, Sandy Clement, brothers, Frank and John Clement, and sister, Catherine Bertels. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Clement; brother, Jim Clement. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919, (865)215-6599. Services will be held in Rockledge, Florida. Local arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
