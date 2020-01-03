Phoebe Zora Cable, age 96 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was the most loving, caring Mother anyone could hope for. She was the rock of her family. Preceded in death by parents, Johnson and Carrie Laney; brothers, Bud and Paul Laney; sister, Ollie Hughes; sons, Larry and James Cable; grandchildren, Kristi Monroe, Matthew Cable and Raven Sterling. Survived by son, Winford Cable (Donna); daughters, Louise Giancola, Carolyn Cable, Linda Monroe, Mary Ann Sterling; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Patricia Ann Dearing, 73, of Maryville died on December 30, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Our beloved mother Zoe Ella Evans, 83, passed away on Dec 31, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was a strong woman of God and battled cancer with courage and strong faith knowing, regardless of outcome, she would win in the end. She joins her beloved husband Clifford, and our sister Belinda in heaven. She is survived by sons David (Kim) and Mike (Joyce) and daughter Teresa Jones (David) and nine grandchildren: Brock Evans (Noel), Derek Evans (Tiffany), Jacob Evans, Cade Evans, Ashley Herrera, Mallorie Mendence ( Eddie) Mollie Evans, Brittany Henegar (Blake) and Blakely Hughes (Eli). She is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Paislee Mendence, Asher Mendence, Aiden Evans, Ella Jane Evans, Marlena Vaughn, Antonio Vaughn, Daniel Herrera, and Angelina Herrera. Mother was a true Texas lady with the beauty, grace, and kindness of a Southern Bell and the power and fury of a Texas Tornado when the situation called. She was born the last of ten children to humble sharecroppers in central Texas. She grew up working truck vegetables and picking cotton her entire childhood. After graduation from high school she moved to Wichita Falls, Texas to work as a bank teller. It was here in 1956 she met a dashing young airman from Tennessee stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base. After courting Dad in is hotrod 1955 Chevy, they were married in 1957. Mother packed up and left her family and her beloved Texas in 1961 to move to Tennessee. She raised four children, often alone, while Dad continued to serve in the USAF/ANG. During this time she started and managed Zoe Ella's Catering employing the entire family. She was a very talented baker and cake decorator serving thousands of clients at weddings and anniversaries over a 25-year career. After retirement, Mother loved spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lost the love of her life, Clifford, in 2003 and patiently waited to be reunited. She was an angel on earth to her family and leaves a legacy of faith, kindness, work ethic, and unshakeable integrity. She was a wonderful loving mother and grandmother and set a tremendous example of how to love, laugh, and live. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:30 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 7:30 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Donald Tipton Goodson, age 83 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Betty Goodson; son, Terry Goodson; daughter, Mariann Huskey; sisters, Roxie Alexander, Suzie Long, Georgia Collins; brothers, James Goodson, Samuel Goodson, Buck Goodson. Survived by wife, Patricia Goodson; sons and daughters, Tim (Melissa), Brad, Dennis, Mike, Scott, Vickie, Mickey; grandchildren, Justin Huskey, Taylor O'Neal (Brandon), Emily Brown, John Goodson, Cassie Goodson; great-grandchildren, Leland and Palmer Scout on the way; brothers, Ralph Goodson (Vickie), Oscar Goodson (Marjorie); sister, Caralou Jett. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Smith West Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with son, Tim Goodson and Rev. Billy Walden officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Alma Sue Hatcher, age 75, of Townsend, passed away January 3, 2020 at Fairpark Nursing and Rehab Facility. She is preceded in death by husband: Earl Hatcher; parents: Fred and Lillie Davis; sisters: Beulah Davis and Judy Burger; brothers: Daniel Davis and Larry Davis. Alma is survived by son: Greg and Julie Hatcher of Townsend; grandson: Joshua and Cheyanne Hatcher; granddaughter: Rebecca Hatcher; great granddaughters: Hallie and Kallie Hatcher; mother of grandchildren: Jennifer Haynes; sisters: Kathy and Lonnie Neely of Greenback, Pat and Horace Brown of Newport; brothers: Leon and Barbara Davis of Dandridge, Lacy and Denese Davis of Townsend; sisters-in-law: Joyce Davis of Townsend, Margaret Davis of Greenback and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Fairpark Nursing for their loving care of her during her 3 year stay. The Funeral Service will be 3:00 PM Sunday January 5, 2020 at Caylors Chapel in Townsend, Tn Rev. Harrison Hill officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday at Caylors Chapel from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The graveside and interment service will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org (865)982-6041
David (Butch) King, age 77, passed away January 02, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living. He was a graduate of Alcoa High School. He was a Military Veteran of over 32 years service. Butch loved fishing, hunting, and most importantly of all was his friends. His compassion in life was always helping people. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillie King; his wife, Elsie King; his sister, Elwanna Englehart; and his brother, Jon Richard King. Butch is survived by his son, Scott King. The family will have a call of convenience to pay respects to Butch on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Butch's name to your favorite charity. Condolences may be offered online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Ruth Katherine Presley, age 92 born: March 6, 1927 died, January 1, 2020. She was a special lady that was loved by all. She is now with the Lord. She will be missed and never forgotten. Preceded in death by her mother, Lue Cindy Williams Presley; the love of her life, Raymond (Hammer) Rymer; daughter, Carol Ellis; granddaughter, Jamie Newcomb; grandson, Billy (Doodle) Finger; sisters, Harriet Lindsey and Frankie Lundy; brother, Alfred (Big) Presley; sons-in-law, Frank Ellis and Buster Newcomb. Survived by children, Curtis and Linda (Gail) Presley and Faye and Mack Hughes; grandchildren, Lori and Dale Russell, Cindy and Paul Sielawa and De'ja Hughes; several great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren also several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Asbury Place 1 South and Caris Hospice. Funeral service 7:00 PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel Rev. Terry Nelson officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 AM Sunday at Clark's Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
