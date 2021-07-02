James Edward Welch, 91, passed away June 18, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. He was born December 31, 1929, in The Smoky Mountain foothills of East Tennessee to James W. (Bill) Welch and Rebecca Alleen (Foster) Welch. He married Edna (Whitehead) Welch June 16, 1961, in Maryville, TN, and together they raised 5 children, plus their grandson, Ben. James grew up in the great depression, and learned the value of hard work and frugality, which he instilled in his children. He served in the US Army during the Korean era as radio ops for an artillery unit, and his sons claimed, “that’s why he yelled at us so much when we were kids... he couldn’t hear!”. James worked at the University of Tennessee in helping develop infra-red radar technology, then went on to a career with American Airlines in January of 1959. He shortly transferred to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he retired from the airline in March of 1996 after 37 years of service in their avionics and electronics department. James was passionate about gardening and the outdoors, and loved camping, hunting, and fishing. He also coached competitive shooting, and on multiple occasions went to Olympic trials with a team that included his grandsons, Alan Welch, and Benjamin Welch and granddaughter Lindsey Welch. James was an honest and caring man, and lived a full life in service, care, and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Don Welch of Alcoa Tn., his son, Johnny Ray Welch, and his wife of 58 years, Edna Earl (Whitehead) Welch, and many, many dear friends. Survivors include his sister, Rosemary Welch Whitehead of Maryville, TN, Sons Jimmy Welch and wife Cynthia of Broken Arrow, OK, Bill Welch and wife Debbie of Knoxville, TN, Joe Welch of Tulsa, OK. and daughter Jennifer Welch Davis and husband Dylan of Oklahoma City, OK. James had 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in James’ memory be made to the Autism Society of America (www.autismacceptance.org), a charity that James was very passionate about. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Cades Cove Missionary Baptist Church in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park beside his beloved wife Edna. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Monday, July 5, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
