Alice Irene Flynn
Alice Irene Flynn
Alice Irene Effler Flynn, age 83, of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired Registered Nurse in Blount County. She was a loving and caring wife and mother to her family. Momma loved her Lord and Savior and attended Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Odis Flynn; son, Ronald O. Flynn; mother, Kathleen Effler, father, Boyd Effler; sister, Brenda; brother, Dennis. Survived by her son, Phillip Flynn (Connie) of New Market, AL; daughters, Dianne Flynn-LeQuire (Larry), Janie Flynn-Crooke (Roger) of Maryville, TN; Annette Granum (Marty) of Aloha, OR; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Funeral Service and Entombment Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Grandview Mausoleum in Maryville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Wendell P. Liemohn
Wendell P. Liemohn
Wendell P. Liemohn
Wendell P. Liemohn
Wendell P. Liemohn, Ph.D, Retired Captain, U. S. Navy, passed away on May 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6900 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. A Military Honors Salute will follow and then the family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall with refreshments served. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.