Steve Henry Manuel, age 60, of Louisville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He made his living working for Neel's Wholesale Produce in Knoxville and Neel's House of Produce in Maryville. Steve also ran his own business, Steve Henry's Bait and Tackle in Louisville where his love for the outdoors and fishing all the local rivers was evident. He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Manuel and Edna Ruth Long; siblings, Gary Manuel and Betsy Manuel; special family friends, Elizabeth and Alonzo Neel and their two sons, Billy and Bobby Neel. Survived by his loving and devoted wife, Angie Manuel; son, Landon Manuel (Taneeka); daughter, Savannah Manuel; five grandchildren: Micyla, Emberly, Terrence, Kingston, and Maddox Manuel; special family friend, Martha Neel Watkins; siblings: Tommy Manuel (Lisa), Robin O'Connor (Chris), Jonna Frye (Jim), Vickie Henderson (Randy), Cindy Maples, and Kelly Eaker (Dan); sister-in-law, Becky Manuel; along with many nieces and nephews. Steve was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He loved having his family around. Steve loved his grandbabies and they kept a smile on his face. The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the great care they provided Steve. Also thank you to three special nurses: Ryan Hicks, Payton Ford, and daughter-in-law/nurse, Taneeka Manuel for the great care they gave Steve. They had their hands full with him! There is a hole in our hearts that can't be filled until we are together again. We love and miss him! A Celebration of Life is being planned. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Bruna Mae Mitchener, age 85, of 906 Mercer Dr., Maryville, Tennessee, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, June 7, 2021. Bruna requested a cremation and that we scatter her ashes in one of her favorite spots in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was born in Savannah, Tennessee to Shellie Puckette and Mary Ruth Dukes Puckette who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, were her husband Jim Mitchener and her brother Gerald Puckette as well as her lifelong best friend Carolyn Attaway. Bruna is survived by her four sons: Brad Mize (Tami), Bart Mize (Penny), Bret Mize (Jennifer) and Blake Mize; as well as step-children Mary Ann Mitchener, Mary Mitchener Medlin, Sam Mitchener and Ruth & Harley Jones; granddaughter Jessica Flynn (Jeremy) and several other grandchildren. Bruna graduated from Fulton High School and went on to earn an LPN degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was a devoted member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church where she sang in the church choir. A funeral service is not being planned; however, there will be a celebration of life service in the near future to be held at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dotson Memorial Baptist Church at 814 Dotson Memorial Rd., Maryville, TN 37801 or Blount County Humane Society where she volunteered. www.Blountcountyhumanesociety.org Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Mitchener family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
