Janice Marie Arwood, 74, of Maryville died on June 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Jane Lambert, age 60, of Maryville, passed away June 8, 2020 at her home. Pam loved to love on people. Not only was she kind, compassionate and giving but she was strong, helpful and an extremely hard worker. Country music and cowboy boots brought her tremendous joy. She also shared her love for crab legs, adventure and live music with her daughter. Deeply loved by her family, she was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Bobbie Lambert; brother, Jim Lambert; brother, Glenn “Shorty” Lambert; her much loved Aunt (Mimi) Thelma Lambert Farmer; grandparents, George and Jessie Lambert; Harold and Lillian Bird. Survivors include her daughter, Samantha Jane Scott; nephew, Phillip Lambert; nephew, Bobby James Lambert; niece, Lacey Lambert Cunningham; aunts and uncles Gene and Nancy Lambert, Eddie and Nancy Lambert and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Please join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. If you would like to send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Pamela, please visit www.mccammonammonsclick.com
