James Randal (Jim) Curtis, age 86, of Madisonville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home. Member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Graduate of Vonore High School, Class of 1954. Veteran of the United States Navy with 22 years of service, retiring as a Hospital Corpsman Chief. Survivors, daughter, Dawn Curtis of Madisonville, son, Randy Curtis of Madisonville, sister, Barbara McCammon of Vonore, sister-in-law, Shirlynn Stewart of Maryville, six nieces, seven nephews; many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucy Stewart Curtis. They were married December 28, 1956; parents, Arthur Garrett Curtis and Reba Rosalee Hunt Curtis; brothers, Robert G. Curtis, Tony L. Curtis. Funeral 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment with military honors provided by VFW Post #5156 and American Legion Post #106 at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 21, 2021 in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Robert Lee "R.L." Sparks, age 83 of Maryville, beloved husband of Shelby Jean Sparks, left this world peacefully holding his wife's hand on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born May 11, 1938, in Maryville, TN, the son of the late James Washington Sparks and Martha Tipton Sparks; son in law to the late Claude and Mae Irwin Shuler of Maryville, TN. He graduated from Friendsville High School, class of 1956. R.L. and Shelby married on October 11, 1958, he was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. R.L. loved the Lord and his church family with all his heart, as well as loving his family unconditionally, farming, sports, fishing, hunting and dancing. Preceded in death by his brother, J.D. (Maryann) Sparks; sisters, Una'V (Don) Reeves, Pat (Don) Simerly. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shelby Jean Sparks; daughters, Sandy (Bruce) Curtis, Karen (David) Smith; son, Randy Sparks (Anna Smith); grandchildren, Leanne Sparks Lane, Casey (Jake) Boswell, Travis Sparks, Emmery (Kyle) Snyder, Dalton (Caroline) Curtis, Madison Smith, Makenzie (Josh) Williams; great grandkids, Lauren Graves, Jeremi Taylor, Jackson Boswell, Madelyn Claire Boswell, Payton Goodman, Hunter Sparks; sister, Betty Sparks Farmer of Maryville and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations be made in memory of R.L. Sparks to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, TN. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Allen Burchfield and Rev. Allen Tyler officiating, interment will follow at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.