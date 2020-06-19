Johnny Epps Jr., was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, May 18, 1933. He departed from us, June 15, 2020. Johnny was married to Ajamah for 31 years. He was retired from the US Navy after 25 years of service, where he was a navy recruiter. He also served on several naval ships. Johnny loved traveling with his wife. He also loved his music and garden, and any outdoor time he got to spend with his grandchildren. Preceded in death by: father, Johnnie Epps Sr.; mother, Sarah Epps; sister, Mildred Dendy; brother, Mack Epps. Survived by: wife, Ajamah Vance Epps; son, J.T. Hudson; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hudson; grandchildren, Trey, Cierra, Tyrus Hudson; close cousins: Carolyn Williams, New York, Grace Pritchard, New Jersey, Lois Johnson, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews: from South Carolina, New York , Michigan, and Florida; special friend, Daniel Campbell. Body may be viewed at Jarnigan’s, Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:00 -8:00 p.m. Family will receive friends, 2:00-2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Jarnigan’s Chapel; funeral service, 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Ira Vaughn Foust, age 97 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 17, 2020. World War II Veteran, retired from South Central Bell, and a member of East Maryville Baptist Church since 1946. He loved God and he loved people. Preceded in death by parents, Maynard and Hester Foust; sisters Artella and Lois Foust; brother, Erbin Foust. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Edna Lee Hampton Foust; brother, Carl Foust. While he had no children, he loved his nieces and nephews as his own, Richard (Gayle) Carroll, Don Carroll, Robert (Valorie) Carroll, Eddie Carroll all of Maryville, Lois (Richard) Dean of Ohio, Vicki Siliski of Georgia, Ron Foust of Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 East Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 21, 2020 at East Maryville Baptist Church. Interment will follow. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCreamtion.com.
Cheryl “Cheri” Darlene Reed, 75, of Friendsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Madison, IN, Cheri grew up to become a beautician and to own a salon in Hanover, IN and Kent, IN. She was a long-time member of Kent Christian Church in Kent, IN. Cheri is preceded in death by her parents Maurice and Marjorie Horine and her brother Kendall Horine. She is survived by her husband Gerald Reed, her brother David Horine (Debbie), her sisters Catherine Kendall Horine and Valerie “Gay” Northern (Roger), stepsons Gerald Reed, Jr. and Douglas Reed, her precious dog Missy, and many other special family and friends. Cheri’s family would like to extend a very special Thank You to all the nurses on 5E at Blount Memorial Hospital for all their love and care. “You think I’ve gone, that I am dead, and life has lost its will. But look around, I am right there, living with you still. I watch your tears, I feel your pain-I see the things you do. I weep as well, each time you cry, my soul, it lives with you. It gives such joy to hear you laugh, and do the things you do. And when you smile o’er bygone days, I smile right with you too. For we’re still one, just you and me, one mind, one soul, one being. Walking forward into life, though only you are seen. And in the stillness of the night, when the pain it really starts, stretch out a little with your mind and draw me to your heart. For I am always right in there, always by your side. For you have been, all my life’s days, my joy, my love, my pride.” (I Have Not Gone — Author Unknown). There will be a graveside service in honor of Cheri’s life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 3:30 pm, at Kent Cemetery in Madison, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.