William R. (Bob) Burk, age 59 of Maryville passed away surrounded by family on June 1, 2020, from cancer. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, he moved to Maryville in 2006. Bob was a hard worker and believed family came first. He lived for his grandchildren who will miss him dearly. Preceeded in death by mother, Addie Maxine Burk. He will be missed by father, William Burk; wife, Rosland Burk; children, Heather Smith (Joseph), Holly Burk, Kasey Vargas (Ricardo) and Khristopher Burk; sisters, Kathy Long (Ed) and Joy Mahan (Mike); and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, at Concord Park.
Pamela Lee Price, age 48 passed away on June 3, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Norma Price and Junior Price; parents; Judy and Timothy Murphy; daughter, Mollyann. She is survived by her aunts, Diana Rongstad, Barbara Thacker; cousins, Alyssa Weeks, Kirstina Rongstad; brothers, Joshua Murphy, Daniel Murphy; sister, Lindsey Murphy. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
