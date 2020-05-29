Donavan Lowell Carnes, age 72 of Townsend, passed away peacefully at his home on May 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a retired school teacher. He began his teaching career at Loudon High and Everett High before retiring from Heritage High School with 38 years of teaching. He loved history, walking horses, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Preceded in death by: wife, Eugenia Wilson Carnes; parents, Lowell & Ernestine Mercer Carnes. Survived by: son & daughter-in-law, Richard & Yvonne Webb Carnes; grandchildren, Halli, Braden, Kinsi, and Sophi Carnes; special cousin, Dale Carnes; sister & brother-in-law, Kaye & Jimmy Myers; niece, Shayna Myers Holmes. Special thanks to Missy Kilby, Hope Walker, Pam Dixon, Laurie Westfahl, and Tina & Jerry Burrows and others for their love and care through the years. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Johnny Lynn Newcomb, 48 of Rockford, departed this world on May 24, 2020, to meet his maker and savior. A devastating day for those of us left here to grieve his loss, but a day of healing and redemption for him. He was met with open arms by his parents Terrence Leon Newcomb and Betty Lou Newcomb Plymale. Left to mourn this deep crushing loss, his beloved wife and sons Misty, Johnny II, and Jesse Newcomb. Johnny loved his family with his whole heart. He also leaves behind to grieve his loss, sister and brother in law Crystal & Joel Wheelon, niece Ellah Wheelon, nephew Evyn Wheelon step-father Mark Plymale, and mother-in-law Wilma Sands. Very specials aunts, cousins, extended family, and a host of dear friends all too numerous to name. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. We beg you to share your wonderful memories of Johnny with us and please plan to attend. Until then, we appreciate your love and support and we covet your continued prayers. Please visit www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com to ready Johnny’s Eulogy and sign guest book. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000.
Lester Lynn Ogle, age 67 of Maryville, passed away May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda Sue Hatcher and Lester Isiah Ogle. He left behind his siblings; sister, Brenda Ogle, brother, Ronnie Ogle and Karen, sister, JoAnn Ogle and Jerry; nephews, Daniel Ogle and Stephanie, Michael Ogle; nieces, Heather Ogle, Tessa Meltz; great-nephew, Toby. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was loved by all friends and family. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
